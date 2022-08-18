Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 highlights: Leon Edwards scores late head kick KO to stun Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards scored one of the most memorable head kick knockouts of all time last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Rocky” stunned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round finish to walk away with the 170-pound crown.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’
Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
MMAmania.com
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Judge who controversially scored the fight to Anthony Joshua confronted in fascinating interview
The boxing judge who controversially scored the fight to Anthony Joshua was CONFRONTED following the world title showdown. Oleksandr Usyk beat Joshua by split-decision to defend his undisputed crown in Saudi Arabia. Two of the three judges scored the fight to the Ukrainian (115-113 and 116-112). But one judge inexplicably...
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
New footage shows Kamaru Usman was jinxed by his good friend before getting KO'd
Talk about speaking too soon. Well, that's exactly what happened in the case of Henry Cejudo at UFC 278. Cejudo, who is good friends with Kamaru Usman, appeared to jinx the former welterweight champ by seemingly showboating in the fifth round. As the final round began in his main event...
Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday
Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Not Offended By Joshua's Outburst: I Respect Him, He Was a Bit Emotional
On Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk secured a twelve round split decision in his rematch with Anthony Joshua, to retain the WBO, IBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight titles. Usyk said that he was not offended by Joshua’s reaction in the aftermath of their rematch, when he appeared to throw two of the belts out of the ring, having apparently been stopped by Usyk’s team from presenting them to him, before Joshua made an impassioned and often rambling speech to the crowd.
Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali, Wins Sixth Straight Fight With Vicious Knockout
The grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, won his sixth-straight fight, defeating Reyes Sanchez in the second round of their contest with a pair of vicious body blows. Nico Ali Walsh made his professional debut a little over a year ago wearing the same signature white Everlast...
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Anthony Joshua exploded backstage after being told to ‘keep it professional’
Anthony Joshua had to be held back by security when he reacted furiously after being told to ‘keep it professional’ in the aftermath of his rematch defeat against Oleksandr Usyk. Despite a much improved showing compared to the first fight, the Brit was still way short of the...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Dana White Loses His 22-Year Battle
Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. Ever since Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta bought the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2000 and...
Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight
Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
Joe Rogan's reaction to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman is incredible, it's his best yet
Joe Rogan's reaction to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman was priceless and it might just be his best cageside reaction to date. The UFC commentator had the finest seat in the house as he watched Edwards snatch a historic victory from the jaws of defeat to clinch a world title.
Alexander Volkanovski is the first Australian to be crowned the UFC No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter
Alexander Volkanovski can officially update his name from ‘The Great’ to ‘The Greatest’. The UFC star is the certified pound-for-pound best fighter across all divisions, becoming the first Australian to receive the distinction. The current featherweight champion jumped from No. 2 in the ranking to top...
Leon Edwards makes emotional phone call to his mother just moments after winning UFC title
Leon Edwards shocked the UFC world with a stunning leg kick that caught Kamaru Usman flush and crowed the British-Jamaican the new UFC welterweight champion. And no one was more proud than the new champ’s mother. It was a daunting task for Edwards who had previously copped a defeat...
