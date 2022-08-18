Read full article on original website
Omar Fernandez
4d ago
You need to read a little deeper into their quarterly report. They both said that they beat estimate but people are buying less for more money 💰 which is not a good signal for the economy. The number are more a sign of inflation than a sound economy.
Skip Frazier
4d ago
I haven't seen prices going down on food in walmart. they have so many people working there you check your self out or wait because they only have a few cashier's
las
5d ago
it's just all a corporate America strategy to fool the people in the play with the stock market. and as any corporate big America you probably don't pay their full share of taxes
