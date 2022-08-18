ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

THP: 3 injured in 11-W crash

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UyVV_0hLycCud00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 11-W Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

In a preliminary crash report released by THP, investigators say that a Jeep carrying a driver and one passenger was traveling south along 11-W when a Ford Edge traveling along State Route 31 drove through a stop sign at an intersection with the highway.

Police say the Ford, driven by Curt Fawns, 58, of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, then hit the Jeep and caused it to drive through the median and into the northbound lanes of 11-W.

JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help

Both passengers of the Jeep were listed as injured in the crash, as well as Fawns. According to the report, criminal charges against Fawns were pending on Thursday.

WJHL

WJHL

