This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
Investors see no Fed pivot, brace for hawkish Powell message in Jackson Hole
NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect its chair Jerome Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year.
