Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Ajax boss makes savage Champions League dig at Man United when asked about Antony
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder made a savage Champions League dig at Manchester United when asked about star man Antony. Erik ten Hag is looking at his former player as a potential transfer for Man United ahead of deadline day. They reportedly had a bid in the region of £67 million...
"I think" - Sky Sports man predicts £180k-a-week Liverpool star will leave the club next year
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino will leave the club next year. The Brazilian has had a very successful time on Merseyside, scoring just under 100 goals in 330 games. Firmino has won everything there is to win for the club, most notably the Premier League and Champions...
Confirmed Teams: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from Elland Road. Thomas Tuchel’s side are back on the road and will be keen to maintain their 100 per cent away start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. They opened their account at...
Piers Morgan brands Erik ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘one of the dumbest decisions in football history’
Piers Morgan has branded Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as 'one of the dumbest decisions in football history'. After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, Ten Hag has decided to make some big changes to his starting eleven for the Liverpool game.
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
Liverpool suffer another major injury blow - star man could be out for a while
Liverpool were already without 8 first team players against Manchester United last night, and the club are believed to be concerned another midfielder could be out for a lengthy period. Naby Keita has joined the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the injury list. And according...
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
Phil Foden decides against passing to Erling Haaland for simple tap-in yet again
Phil Foden has frustrated plenty of fans after deciding against passing to Erling Haaland for the second consecutive game. Manchester City went 1-0 up early on away at Newcastle courtesy of captain Ilkay Gundogan, who finished off a fine flowing move. But they had a number of other great opportunities...
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
Simon Jordan claims Man Utd job is too big for 'small man' Erik ten Hag - after he beats Liverpool
Simon Jordan has claimed the Manchester United job will be too big for 'small man' Erik ten Hag - less than 24 hours after his side defeated Liverpool. United ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford on Monday evening to give ten Hag his first Premier League victory as manager.
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
Liverpool star ruthlessly destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Man United
Liverpool fans ruthlessly slammed Jordan Henderson following his disastrous showing against Manchester United on Monday. Jurgen Klopp's team remain winless in the new Premier League season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the first half, with Marcus Rashford...
Marcus Rashford was given ‘benefit of the doubt’ for his goal against Liverpool
Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United against Liverpool looked offside but was given as onside due to a new rule. With the game in the balance at 1-0, Erik ten Hag’s side pushed for a second goal. Anthony Martial latched onto a horrible touch in the centre of...
"Just can't believe" - Micah Richards left stunned by "strange" thing Van Dijk did against Man United
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he was stunned by some of the defending by Virgil Van Dijk yesterday and admitted it was ‘strange’ to see him so out of character. Liverpool’s difficult start to the season continued last night as they fell to a 2-1...
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, pies Jamie Carragher
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool but completely pied Reds legend Jamie Carragher. Along with captain Harry Maguire, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dropped for the clash at Old Trafford and has instead been named on the bench. While he was warming up...
How the Glazer family have ruined Manchester United more than you think
Manchester United could have new owners in the next couple of years, and fans are seeing light at the end of one of the darkest tunnels the club has ever gone down. The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United was opposed from the start, it’s been opposed all 17 years of the way through, and will continue to be opposed until the day they’re gone.
