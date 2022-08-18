ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Motley Fool

Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?

Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription

It's relatively easy to cover the cost of a Costco executive membership. With an annual cashback reward of 2%, an executive membership can easily pay for itself. Executive membership offers more than access to a Costco warehouse store. It also provides discounts and rebates on products and services from third-party companies.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock

It's often easier for small companies to grow faster than gargantuan ones like Tesla. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gobbling up market share without contest. Veru could soon get a regulatory approval for a drug with massive sales potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ways You Can Make More Money by Claiming Social Security at 62

If you don't expect to live long enough, claiming Social Security benefits early makes sense. Another option is to claim benefits at 62 and invest the money. The decision about when to claim Social Security ultimately boils down to how much risk you're willing to take. You’re reading a free...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns

Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Boost Your Social Security Check More Than the 2023 Raise

The 2023 Social Security COLA only helps your benefits keep up with inflation. There are ways to increase your future checks, whether you're already claiming benefits or not. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead

Real estate syndications are passive investments in commercial real estate. However, they also have some cons, which can put them out of reach for many investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Could Social Security Really Give You a 10% Raise in 2023?

Social Security recipients get an adjustment each year to reflect changes in costs of living. The COLA taking effect at the beginning of 2023 could be as high as 10%, although it's more likely to be around 9%. Unfortunately, seniors are struggling now but won't receive the boost until January.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel

"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett

We're not officially in a recession yet, but it could be on the horizon. While economic downturns are daunting, the right strategy can protect your money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Invesco QQQ Trust will instantly park you in 100 companies, including some of the biggest fast-growing ones. Veeva is becoming a giant in helping companies get their work done and manage customer relationships. Block is building an ecosystem of dozens of fintech-related services. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman: Why We Need Emergency Savings -- and How Employers Can Help

Learn some must-know savings advice from author, financial advisor, and podcast host Suze Orman in this exclusive interview. Emergency savings are essential for everyone, yet many workers struggle to build up their bank accounts. Here, Motley Fool contributor Maurie Backman talks to financial expert Suze Orman about the importance of emergency savings, how employers can help workers boost their cash reserves, and how lawmakers are pushing employers to step up.
PERSONAL FINANCE

