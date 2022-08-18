ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently.
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
