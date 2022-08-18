UPDATE: Midland roads reopen after high-water conditions

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning around 6:15 am, the City of Midland issued an alert warning drivers of high-water areas, Lee and Tyler near DeZavala have since been reopened.

Due to rain, the City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings. These include Lee Street and Tyler Street at the Mulberry Draw. These closures could impact drop-off at DeZavala Elementary.

We have also closed several low-water crossings at the Scharbauer and Midland Draws. These closures could impact people accessing Legacy Freshman High School and Pease Elementary.

Roadways will be open as soon as conditions allow.

