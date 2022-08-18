ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Midland roads reopen after high-water conditions

By Tatiana Battle
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning around 6:15 am, the City of Midland issued an alert warning drivers of high-water areas, Lee and Tyler near DeZavala have since been reopened.

Due to rain, the City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings. These include Lee Street and Tyler Street at the Mulberry Draw. These closures could impact drop-off at DeZavala Elementary.

We have also closed several low-water crossings at the Scharbauer and Midland Draws. These closures could impact people accessing Legacy Freshman High School and Pease Elementary.

Roadways will be open as soon as conditions allow.

Comments / 0

 

Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

