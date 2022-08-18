ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
'90 Day Fiancé’s Yve and Mohamed Split Amid Domestic Violence Charges, Cheating Scandal

90 Day Fiancé's Yve and Mohamed are going their separate ways, after a cheating scandal and domestic violence allegations rocked their relationship. According to a police report obtained by ET, on August 15, Yve was charged with Battery and Assault Against a Household Member by the Albuquerque Police Department, stemming from an alleged altercation with her now-estranged husband.
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date After Pete Davidson Split. Kim Kardashian is ready to dive in and skim the dating pool. A few weeks after news broke that Kim and Pete Davidson have called it quits on their romance, a source exclusively tells E! News that Kim said she is ready to begin dating again and is "asking who she should date next."
Netflix’s Bling Ring Docuseries: Get a First Look and Find Out When It Premieres

Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. The real story of the Bling Ring is expected to be crazier than any movie. The salacious true account of the group of celebrity-obsessed youths who burglarized some of the most famous people on the planet from 2008 to 2009 will be documented in Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, premiering Sept. 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.
TV SERIES
