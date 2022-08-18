Re:purpose Development LLC receives $1-million matching grant for Downtown Centralia Winery Block Project

Read full article on original website
Centralia City Council agrees to further development agreement for Castle Ridge
The Centralia City Council has agreed to a further development agreement for Castle Ridge. Under the agreement, Meadow Woods Holdings, LLC will have the cap for funding through the tax increment financing district increased from $2.5-million to $5.75-million and will be able to keep a larger amount of the special one cent sales tax that is collected at Castle Ridge.
First five members appointed to Fairview Park Pool Committee
The first five members have been appointed to the Fairview Park Pool Committee. The Centralia City Council Monday night approved Councilman Robert ‘Spanky’ Smith along with Jacy Keef, Jennifer Price, Eric Collins and Amanda Marshall to serve. Centralia City Manager Kory Smith says the goal is to add...
Centralia City Council to consider further development agreement with Castle Ridge, approve a new police chief, and appoint committee to study new outdoor pool
The Centralia City Council has a full agenda Monday night, including an agreement to allow further development of Castle Ridge, approve the appointment of a new police chief, and appoint a committee to study a new outdoor pool. The amended Development Agreement with Meadow Woods Holdings, LLC would increase the...
Centralia City Council agrees to allow front yard fences in some cases
The Centralia City Council Monday night approved a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to allow front yard fences in some cases. City Manager Kory Smith says the planning commission found some instances where the fences should be allowed. “Will allow fences between 4-8 feet to be erected, but Planning &...
Centralia approves contract with new police chief
The Centralia City Council Monday night on a four to one vote approved offering Christopher Locke a contract as the new police chief. The decision came after a resident explained her unhappiness in how the Fairview Heights Police Department, from where Locke retired, handled a rape case, and questioned the council on how much of a background check had been completed.
Salem Fire Protection District gives out of service pumper-tanker to Kell Fire District
The Salem Fire Protection Board of Trustees has completed the transfer of the ownership of Engine/Tanker 9527 to the Kell Fire Protection District. Salem recently took delivery of a new pumper tank to replace the 35-year-old engine. The trustees note rather than having the resource leaving the region, it will be put to good use by the firefighters of the Kell Fire Protection District and be available for other nearby fire agencies on mutual aid.
Kaskaskia College approves $3.1-million computer system upgrade
The Kaskaskia College Board Monday night approved an update of its Ellucian Software System. Chief Information Officer George Kriss says the upgrade will cost $3,141,121 over the next five years including annual fees and $1,127,057 in the first year. “This will allow all the servers and software not to be...
Centralia issues boil order for part of west side of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following areas:. All of College Road from Jolliff Bridge Road going West;. To include anyone in that area that experienced no water pressure.
2022 08/28 – Bill E. Easton
Bill E. Easton, 92, of Patoka passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Centralia Manor. He was born on February 11, 1930, the son of Harry Ryman and Flora Elizabeth (Houston) Easton in Patoka. He married Barbara Saunders on September 15, 1950, in Sandoval, and she preceded him in death on January 11, 2001.
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
Franklin Park Beats Unbeaten Effingham…Selmaville Falls To Central City
The Franklin Park Bobcats knocked off previously unbeaten Effingham 11-0 in five innings to run their record to 8-2 on the season. Evan Barnes threw a 1-hitter with 11 strikeouts and walked just 1 hitter. At the plate, Payton Gullion had 3 hits including 2 doubles with 2 runs and an RBI. Landen Maxey and Silas Lux both had 3 hits and drove in 2 as well. Salem also got RBI from Keytin grawe, Avery Gullioin, Barnes and Jaret Gibson. The Franklin Park Bobcats return to action at 3-1 Aviston today.
Crowley Road to be closed between Old Salem Road and Route 37
Raccoon Township has announced Crowley Road will be closed to all traffic from Old Salem Road to Route 37 for bridge work beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday. Some rotted bridge beams are being replaced. The repairs should be permanent.
2022 08/25 – Marion Irene Burgess
Marion Irene Burgess, age 97, of Flora, Illinois, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born October 12, 1924, in Flora, the daughter of Orval and Ethel (Benskin) Lamb. She was united in marriage to Eugene Burgess on March 17, 1950, in Flora, and together they shared 36 wedding anniversaries until his death on November 15, 1986.
Junior High Softball Scores: SC & Selmaville Earn Wins….Franklin Park & Sandoval Fall
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats are right back in action today at Aviston after Salem lost at home to visiting Effingham 17-0. Mya Russell and Reagan Shuler had the only 2 hits for Salem. The SC Lady Falcons are at home against Sandoval. SC knocked off Altamont 12-2 behind another...
2022 08/24 – Tamara Dawn Richards
Tamara Dawn Richards, age 50 of Centralia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her home. Tamara was born on September 9, 1971, in Salem, the daughter of Gordon and Ruth Ann (Cripps) Richards. Survivors include her father, Gordon Richards of Mt. Vernon; an uncle, Kenny Cripps and wife...
Wildcats Drop Soccer Opener…Centralia Earns Win Over CORLHS
The Salem Wildcats opened up their prep soccer season at FCC Fields yesterday with a 6-1 loss to visiting Murphysboro. Freshman Eli Baker scored the only Wildcats goal as they open up the St Anthony/Teutopolis tournament tonight at 5:45 with a game against Harrisburg at Teutopolis. The Centralia Orphans beat...
Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates theft of 78 cows and calves
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports they have now identified the owners of the two trucks and trailers that were apparently used to take cattle from a field in the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. While the owners of the vehicles were not involved, information has...
Salem Golf Teams Show Well At Waltonville
Yesterday the Wildcats beat Waltonville at Indian Hills 159-201. Jairen Stroud ws medalist shooting 37 with Matt Slover adding 39, Cale Harris 41 and Ryan Detering 42. Waltonville was led by Brenden Klingler with a 44. Salem is 2-0 on the season. The Salem Wildcats golf team will travel to...
