ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Re:purpose Development LLC receives $1-million matching grant for Downtown Centralia Winery Block Project

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Council agrees to further development agreement for Castle Ridge

The Centralia City Council has agreed to a further development agreement for Castle Ridge. Under the agreement, Meadow Woods Holdings, LLC will have the cap for funding through the tax increment financing district increased from $2.5-million to $5.75-million and will be able to keep a larger amount of the special one cent sales tax that is collected at Castle Ridge.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

First five members appointed to Fairview Park Pool Committee

The first five members have been appointed to the Fairview Park Pool Committee. The Centralia City Council Monday night approved Councilman Robert ‘Spanky’ Smith along with Jacy Keef, Jennifer Price, Eric Collins and Amanda Marshall to serve. Centralia City Manager Kory Smith says the goal is to add...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Council to consider further development agreement with Castle Ridge, approve a new police chief, and appoint committee to study new outdoor pool

The Centralia City Council has a full agenda Monday night, including an agreement to allow further development of Castle Ridge, approve the appointment of a new police chief, and appoint a committee to study a new outdoor pool. The amended Development Agreement with Meadow Woods Holdings, LLC would increase the...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Council agrees to allow front yard fences in some cases

The Centralia City Council Monday night approved a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to allow front yard fences in some cases. City Manager Kory Smith says the planning commission found some instances where the fences should be allowed. “Will allow fences between 4-8 feet to be erected, but Planning &...
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Centralia, IL
Centralia, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia approves contract with new police chief

The Centralia City Council Monday night on a four to one vote approved offering Christopher Locke a contract as the new police chief. The decision came after a resident explained her unhappiness in how the Fairview Heights Police Department, from where Locke retired, handled a rape case, and questioned the council on how much of a background check had been completed.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Fire Protection District gives out of service pumper-tanker to Kell Fire District

The Salem Fire Protection Board of Trustees has completed the transfer of the ownership of Engine/Tanker 9527 to the Kell Fire Protection District. Salem recently took delivery of a new pumper tank to replace the 35-year-old engine. The trustees note rather than having the resource leaving the region, it will be put to good use by the firefighters of the Kell Fire Protection District and be available for other nearby fire agencies on mutual aid.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kaskaskia College approves $3.1-million computer system upgrade

The Kaskaskia College Board Monday night approved an update of its Ellucian Software System. Chief Information Officer George Kriss says the upgrade will cost $3,141,121 over the next five years including annual fees and $1,127,057 in the first year. “This will allow all the servers and software not to be...
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Linus Realestate
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/28 – Bill E. Easton

Bill E. Easton, 92, of Patoka passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Centralia Manor. He was born on February 11, 1930, the son of Harry Ryman and Flora Elizabeth (Houston) Easton in Patoka. He married Barbara Saunders on September 15, 1950, in Sandoval, and she preceded him in death on January 11, 2001.
PATOKA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Franklin Park Beats Unbeaten Effingham…Selmaville Falls To Central City

The Franklin Park Bobcats knocked off previously unbeaten Effingham 11-0 in five innings to run their record to 8-2 on the season. Evan Barnes threw a 1-hitter with 11 strikeouts and walked just 1 hitter. At the plate, Payton Gullion had 3 hits including 2 doubles with 2 runs and an RBI. Landen Maxey and Silas Lux both had 3 hits and drove in 2 as well. Salem also got RBI from Keytin grawe, Avery Gullioin, Barnes and Jaret Gibson. The Franklin Park Bobcats return to action at 3-1 Aviston today.
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
southernillinoisnow.com

Crowley Road to be closed between Old Salem Road and Route 37

Raccoon Township has announced Crowley Road will be closed to all traffic from Old Salem Road to Route 37 for bridge work beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday. Some rotted bridge beams are being replaced. The repairs should be permanent.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/25 – Marion Irene Burgess

Marion Irene Burgess, age 97, of Flora, Illinois, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born October 12, 1924, in Flora, the daughter of Orval and Ethel (Benskin) Lamb. She was united in marriage to Eugene Burgess on March 17, 1950, in Flora, and together they shared 36 wedding anniversaries until his death on November 15, 1986.
FLORA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/24 – Tamara Dawn Richards

Tamara Dawn Richards, age 50 of Centralia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her home. Tamara was born on September 9, 1971, in Salem, the daughter of Gordon and Ruth Ann (Cripps) Richards. Survivors include her father, Gordon Richards of Mt. Vernon; an uncle, Kenny Cripps and wife...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Drop Soccer Opener…Centralia Earns Win Over CORLHS

The Salem Wildcats opened up their prep soccer season at FCC Fields yesterday with a 6-1 loss to visiting Murphysboro. Freshman Eli Baker scored the only Wildcats goal as they open up the St Anthony/Teutopolis tournament tonight at 5:45 with a game against Harrisburg at Teutopolis. The Centralia Orphans beat...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash

A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
PATOKA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Golf Teams Show Well At Waltonville

Yesterday the Wildcats beat Waltonville at Indian Hills 159-201. Jairen Stroud ws medalist shooting 37 with Matt Slover adding 39, Cale Harris 41 and Ryan Detering 42. Waltonville was led by Brenden Klingler with a 44. Salem is 2-0 on the season. The Salem Wildcats golf team will travel to...
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy