‘The Family Chantel’: Is Chantel Everett Dating Again After Pedro Jimeno Split?
Rumors circulating claim that the 'The Family Chantel' star, Chantel Everett is dating again after her split with Pedro Jimeno.
’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Are Miona and Jibri Still Together in 2022?
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 documented Miona and Jibri's journey to marriage, but what came next for the couple? Are they still together?
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials
Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Pick in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Finale, According to Reality Steve
Details about how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of 'The Bachelorette' 2022 will end according to Reality Steve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
Why A Married 90 Day Fiance’ Cast Member Is In Danger Of Deportation
A popular 90 Day Fiancé married couple is at risk of being separated due to threats of deportation.
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel’s Contestant Reportedly Self-Eliminates After Fantasy Suites
Reality Steve's spoilers reveal one of Rachel Recchia's men doesn't have the same feelings for her as she does for him. Here's who it is.
WELP: Melody Holt Comments On Shereé And Martell’s Confirmed Coupledom, Says Her Ex Intro’d Housewife To Kids Without Warning
Melody who's been working on herself and focusing on the couple's four children since her 2021 divorce from Martell, is concerned that her ex isn't doing the same. She suggests that there probably hasn't been enough time between relationships for the fellow "Love & Marriage Huntsville" star to heal.
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
People
Ashley Judd Says She Met with Man Who Raped Her to Have a 'Restorative Justice Conversation'
Ashley Judd is opening up about meeting with her rapist in order to have a "restorative-justice conversation" years later. On Tuesday's episode of the Healing with David Kessler podcast, the 54-year-old actress said she was raped in 1999 and, years later, "tried to find" her rapist — who "surfaced very easily" during her search.
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
‘I GOT QUESTIONS’: J. Alphonse Understood The Assignment As He Bodies His Role As Lil’ Murda On ‘P-Valley’
J. Alphonse understood the assignment, and recently pulled up on MADAMENOIRE to talk about his craft and the goodness that is 'P-Valley.'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
‘The Bachelorette’: Kaitlyn Bristowe Confirms Michelle Young Was ‘Blindsided’ by Nayte Olukoya Breakup
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya broke up in June. Here's what Kaitlyn Bristowe has learned about the split.
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip
The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
