ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
SheKnows

Costco's New Swinging Outdoor Lounger Is So Gorgeous, Shoppers Are Buying It for Their Living Rooms

We have a confession: even though there are so many great patio furniture options these days, and even though you can find gorgeous outdoor decor to suit almost any style, we’re still guilty of bringing a bunch of our indoor stuff outside when the weather gets nice. Sure, it might not be as resistant to the bleaching powers of the sun, and it might need to be taken inside when it starts to rain, but the look it sometimes just that worth it. On the flipside, lots of outdoor furniture, even the fancy kind, looks like it belongs outdoors…until recently....
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Thrift Store#Housing Works#Consignment Store#Business Industry#Linus Business#Clothing Shop
Glamour

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2022: 11 Deals to Start Shopping Now

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Goodbye summer 2022 and hello fall nights on the sofa. What better way to keep busy at home than by re-decorating? The Labor Day furniture sales 2022 provide the perfect excuse to start shopping and upgrading your digs.
RETAIL
Real Homes

10 items for your home you should never skimp on (plus 5 you absolutely can)

After compiling your dream list of home goods, scanning through it can lead to a lot of questions. One that’s almost always top of mind is what decor items should you invest in and which furniture items should you take a more budget-friendly approach. These decisions can be tricky and overwhelming, especially since there are no hard rules. Fortunately, some furniture, decor, and appliances boldly stand out as items that are deserving of a slightly more generous slice of your budget.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Shopping
domino

IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat

They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA
Apartment Therapy

The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office

Getting creative with your clothing storage solutions can be tricky when you’re short on square footage or live in an older home that just doesn’t have modern closets. Luckily, IKEA offers products for just about any setup. There’s one somewhat surprising item though that you might want to consider for your closet in addition to your home office or living room, and that’s the humble LACK shelf. Take one look at this makeshift closet by Bryce, whose house tour was featured recently on Apartment Therapy, and you’ll see that the LACK is the perfect spot to stash shoes and other accessories when you don’t have a proper place to store your clothes.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi’s new standing cat egg chair looks purrfect – and it’s five times cheaper than Wayfair’s similar design

Purveyor of everything from affordable garden furniture to paddle boards, Aldi’s SpecialBuys section is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, it’s just brought us our new favourite home accessory: an egg chair for our cats. If you’re looking to treat your four-legged friend to a place to rest and relax, the budget-friendly supermarket’s design is a great choice. With Wayfair selling a similar design for a whopping £193.99, Aldi’s option is much more pocket-friendly, with a price tag of £39.99, making it almost five times cheaper.We’re ‘pawsitive’ your cat will appreciate this chair, so here’s everything you need to...
PET SERVICES
CBS News

Mattress company Casper is hiring professional nappers

At online mattress company Casper, sleeping on the job is encouraged. According to a job listing on the company's website, it is looking to hire someone with "exceptional sleeping ability" to demonstrate to the public and social media universe how easy it is to achieve restful sleep on Casper mattresses.
JOBS
PetsRadar

Best fish tank: Stylish abodes for your aquatic amigos

With one of the best fish tanks you can give your collection of aquatic buddies the best possible life without having to spend a fortune. Not only will a good fish tank keep your gill-breathing chums happy and healthy, it'll also afford you the best possible view of them as well as providing a fantastic visual talking point for your home, especially if you combine it with the best fish tank stand.
PETS
Mental_Floss

Improve Your Home’s Air Quality—and Save Up to Nearly 60 Percent—With These Top-Rated Bissell Air Purifiers

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whether you’re prone to allergies or just concerned about your overall health and wellness, air purifiers can be an essential item to have at home. The best models typically include a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which functions like a true workhorse, plucking out everything from pet dander to unwanted airborne pollutants like dust and smoke from what you’re breathing in, so you can finally let out a sigh of relief.
ELECTRONICS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy