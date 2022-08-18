Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 32-25 victory over […] The post The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
Tomlin makes example of Steelers offensive line Monday
The Steelers’ offense line was, to be blunt, abysmal Saturday night in Jacksonville during Pittsburgh’s 16-15 preseason win over the Jaguars. On Monday, Mike Tomlin made sure to tell them all about it.
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
Packers' AJ Dillon: Likely rested again
Dillon isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Dillon and Aaron Jones will both finish the preseason without playing any snaps. It remains...
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return
McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
Doug Pederson reveals the key to fueling Trevor Lawrence’s success for Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn’t get to be around Trevor Lawrence for his rookie season. Based on how
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start
Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photos
While Kliff Kingsbury is getting ready for the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals head coach's rumored girlfriend is enjoying some time overseas. Veronica Bielik, the rumored girlfriend of the NFL head coach, shared some vacation photos on her Instagram page. "So grateful for every breath," Veronica...
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
Chris Herndon: Cut by Saints
Herndon was released by New Orleans on Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Herndon joined the Saints on Aug. 3 after spending last season with the Vikings. The veteran tight end has yet to capitalize on the promise he showed in his 2018 rookie season with the Jets, where he caught 39 of 56 targets for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He'll now work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.
