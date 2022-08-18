Kentucky rep being inducted into Bourbon Hall of Fame

Tweet

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) has been named among the 2022 class of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said that Yarmuth and five individuals would be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, being recognized for their contributions to bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness.

The other members of the 2022 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame class are Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery President Julian P. Van Winkle III; Michter’s Distillery Chief Operating Officer and Master of Maturation Andrea Marie Wilson; Rabbit Hole Distillery founder and CEO Kaveh Zamanian; Kentucky state Rep. D. Chad McCoy (R); and Stephen Francis Thompson, the late founder and CEO of Kentucky Artisan Distillery.

In a tweet, Yarmuth expressed his gratitude for being named a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Yarmuth announced in October that he will retire at the end of this Congress.

“So incredibly honored to be named a member of the ’22 class of inductees into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame,” Yarmuth wrote in his tweet. “It has been a joy to found the Bourbon Caucus and help raise awareness of the issues this vital industry faces. Cheers & thanks, @KyDistillers!”

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association said in its release that after postponing the ceremony the last two years over COVID-19 concerns, this year’s ceremony will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2001.

“Congratulations to this year’s esteemed class which celebrates the visionaries, artisans and partners that have made Kentucky Bourbon — and our beloved Commonwealth — the gold standard of American whiskey,” Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory said in a statement. “And, on behalf of our industry, a heartfelt thank you.”

The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept 13.