ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky rep being inducted into Bourbon Hall of Fame

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNsQ7_0hLyav7Y00
Tweet

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) has been named among the 2022 class of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said that Yarmuth and five individuals would be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, being recognized for their contributions to bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness.

The other members of the 2022 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame class are Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery President Julian P. Van Winkle III; Michter’s Distillery Chief Operating Officer and Master of Maturation Andrea Marie Wilson; Rabbit Hole Distillery founder and CEO Kaveh Zamanian; Kentucky state Rep. D. Chad McCoy (R); and Stephen Francis Thompson, the late founder and CEO of Kentucky Artisan Distillery.

In a tweet, Yarmuth expressed his gratitude for being named a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Yarmuth announced in October that he will retire at the end of this Congress.

“So incredibly honored to be named a member of the ’22 class of inductees into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame,” Yarmuth wrote in his tweet. “It has been a joy to found the Bourbon Caucus and help raise awareness of the issues this vital industry faces. Cheers & thanks, @KyDistillers!”

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association said in its release that after postponing the ceremony the last two years over COVID-19 concerns, this year’s ceremony will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2001.

“Congratulations to this year’s esteemed class which celebrates the visionaries, artisans and partners that have made Kentucky Bourbon — and our beloved Commonwealth — the gold standard of American whiskey,” Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory said in a statement. “And, on behalf of our industry, a heartfelt thank you.”

The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept 13.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mullin clinches Oklahoma GOP Senate nod

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin is projected to win the state’s Republican Senate runoff on Tuesday, advancing to November’s general election. The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m. EDT. Mullin defeated former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon in the runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Youngkin traveling to five more states amid talk of possible 2024 bid

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) will be heading to at least five more states amid growing speculation that he might run for president in 2024. Kristin Davison, a political adviser to the governor, confirmed to The Hill that he will be traveling to Georgia, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon and New Mexico, where he’s seeking to hold rallies with the GOP gubernatorial candidate in each state.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Former Jan. 6 committee counsel drops independent bid for Senate in Missouri

The former counsel to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said Tuesday he was dropping his independent bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri. John Wood, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the committee, said in a release there is “no realistic path to victory” for him as an independent candidate.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Campaign Report — A primary night with major match-ups

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood (mgreenwood@thehill.com), Julia Manchester (jmanchester@thehill.com), and Caroline Vakil (cvakil@thehill.com). NY,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Chad, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Hill

Demings clinches Democratic nomination to face Rubio in November

Rep. Val Demings is projected to have coasted to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s Democratic Senate primary and will take on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in November. Demings, a former Orlando police chief who first won her House seat in 2016, faced little serious opposition in the Democratic primary, giving her an easy path to the nomination.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Yarmuth
The Hill

California’s ‘privilege’-based curricula are at odds with American ideals

California’s schools increasingly are embracing the notion that students should be judged based on the color of their skin, rather than the content of their character. And these schools are not alone. Equality before the law, a fundamental American value, is under siege today in schools across the country. From the singling out of a biracial high school student in Nevada as an “oppressor” to teaching white students that they are inherently evil in Manhattan, K-12 education is becoming fertile ground for an assault on the ideal of equality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Induction#American Whiskey#Politics State#The Hall Of Fame#Old Rip Van Winkle#Rabbit Hole Distillery#Congress
The Hill

Texas school district approves policy banning classroom discussions of race and gender, restricts books and pronoun use

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 on Monday to implement a slate of new policies that restrict how educators may teach their students about race, sexual orientation and gender identity and allows school staff to misgender transgender students, who are also barred from using restrooms consistent with their gender identity.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Hill

DeSantis says Fauci caused a lot of ‘damage’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) hammered White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Tuesday, accusing the nation’s preeminent infectious disease expert of dealing “a lot of damage” to the country and Americans’ livelihoods with his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think he’s done a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Manafort says he doesn’t think Trump would make DeSantis his running mate

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort says he doesn’t think former President Trump would make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) his running mate in 2024. Manafort, speaking on “The Chris Cuomo Project” in an interview published on Tuesday, said DeSantis “doesn’t give Trump what he needs,” arguing the former president should instead pick “somebody like” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

668K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy