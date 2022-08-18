Read full article on original website
Rosalynn Carter marking 95th birthday with butterflies
The wife of former President Jimmy Carter, 97, has a fascination with butterflies dating back to childhood, when she was entranced by the colorful insects flitting around her mother's flowers in Plains, Georgia.
WALB 10
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
Americus Times-Recorder
Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year
AMERICUS – At the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Gold Star EMS, LLC Director Charles Proctor explained to the BOC what exactly happened on Monday, August 1, when a man who needed transportation to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was unable to get an ambulance to transport him there until late that evening. Commissioner Jim Reid brought this to the attention of his fellow commissioners at the BOC’s work session a week ago and expressed his concern and belief that there weren’t any available ambulances in Sumter County on that particular day.
GraceWay Recovery Residence marks 19th anniversary
ALBANY — The first resident at Graceway Recovery Residence in Albany began her transformation from addiction to freedom on Aug. 15, 2003. Officials with the women’s recovery center, past residents of Graceway and the community celebrated that 19-year anniversary recently.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC hosts “Meet the Dean” reception
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean Dr. David Finley hosted over 200 students at a “Meet Your Dean” reception in the Morgan Diesel and Automotive Complex on the Americus campus recently. The SGTC Culinary Arts department provided refreshments for both the morning and afternoon receptions....
21-Year-Old Brenden Wayne Delos Died In A Car Crash On Highway 247 (Houston County, GA)
Houston County deputies responded to a car crash that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Brenden Wayne Delos of Centerville. Delos was [..]
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Ousmane Kromah finds excellence in football, academics
LEESBURG — For many people in southwest Georgia, his name is difficult to pronounce and understand, but his performance on the football field and the classroom is what really stands out for Lee County’s sophomore running back, Ousmane Kromah.
Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
wfxl.com
Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt
Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
41nbc.com
GBI investigates Eastman homicide of Oglethorpe man
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating the homicide in Eastman that left a Macon County man dead on Sunday. According to the GBI, Eastman Police called for assistance after responding to a shots fired call on Neese Street and finding a wrecked car that struck a tree.
WTVM
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother spoke out after losing her 4-month-old baby to Shaken Baby Syndrome. Caroline Keller issued a statement about her son, Jamason, saying,
Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
WALB 10
Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash
PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials. Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner
COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — For the second time in a week, a WRBL investigation has found a Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner. First, it was Curtis Lee Fletcher, who was ordered released by a judge on July 29 and he was not freed until Aug. 15 – 18 extra […]
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
Shots fired at Azalea Ridge Apartments; threat contained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence responded to a shots fired call at Azalea Ridge Apartments off of Boxwood Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple arrests have been made involving several minors. The threat has been contained at this time. News 3 will continue to update this story […]
16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
