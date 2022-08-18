ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, GA

WALB 10

Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year

AMERICUS – At the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Gold Star EMS, LLC Director Charles Proctor explained to the BOC what exactly happened on Monday, August 1, when a man who needed transportation to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was unable to get an ambulance to transport him there until late that evening. Commissioner Jim Reid brought this to the attention of his fellow commissioners at the BOC’s work session a week ago and expressed his concern and belief that there weren’t any available ambulances in Sumter County on that particular day.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC hosts “Meet the Dean” reception

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean Dr. David Finley hosted over 200 students at a “Meet Your Dean” reception in the Morgan Diesel and Automotive Complex on the Americus campus recently. The SGTC Culinary Arts department provided refreshments for both the morning and afternoon receptions....
AMERICUS, GA
WJBF

Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt

Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
CORDELE, GA
41nbc.com

GBI investigates Eastman homicide of Oglethorpe man

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating the homicide in Eastman that left a Macon County man dead on Sunday. According to the GBI, Eastman Police called for assistance after responding to a shots fired call on Neese Street and finding a wrecked car that struck a tree.
EASTMAN, GA
WRBL News 3

Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash

PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials. Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
WEBSTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Shots fired at Azalea Ridge Apartments; threat contained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence responded to a shots fired call at Azalea Ridge Apartments off of Boxwood Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple arrests have been made involving several minors. The threat has been contained at this time. News 3 will continue to update this story […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
FORT VALLEY, GA

