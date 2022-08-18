Kalispell, MT, August 22, 2022 — The Flathead National Forest, Tally Lake Ranger District, announced today that the Round Star Project has moved to the next phase of its planning process with the release of the draft decision notice. The draft decision includes commercial timber harvest on up to 6,324 acres and noncommercial vegetation treatments on up to 2,866 acres. Approximately 92 percent of the Round Star project area is in the wildland-urban interface.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO