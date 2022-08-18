ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

NBCMontana

Weasel Fire grows to over 5,000 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 5,001 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is 20% contained, according to Inciweb. The lightning-caused fire was first reported July 30.
EUREKA, MT
NBCMontana

Weasel Fire grows to 4,781 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 4,781 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. Technicians noted that clouds obscured 10% of the fire's heat when they flew over late Sunday night, making the exact...
EUREKA, MT
NBCMontana

Crews on scene of lightning-sparked fire near Dixon

MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Dixon area. The Dixon Rural Fire Department posted about the blaze Monday evening. Officials report it's in the Revais Creek area, which is southwest of town. Division...
DIXON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for August 22

The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
NBCMontana

Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Paws To Play brings pups together for a pool party

MISSOULA, Mont. — Paws To Play held a pool party for pups at Woodland Waterpark in Kalispell Sunday afternoon. Dogs came to play in the water, and had a great time socializing. Paws To Play is a nonprofit group that supports Kalispell's only off-leash dog park, promotes a safe...
KALISPELL, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Round Star Project advances to the next step

Kalispell, MT, August 22, 2022 — The Flathead National Forest, Tally Lake Ranger District, announced today that the Round Star Project has moved to the next phase of its planning process with the release of the draft decision notice. The draft decision includes commercial timber harvest on up to 6,324 acres and noncommercial vegetation treatments on up to 2,866 acres. Approximately 92 percent of the Round Star project area is in the wildland-urban interface.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Broadway couple to perform 2-person show in Bigfork

MISSOULA, Mont. — A couple of Broadway performers are bringing "Broadway in Love" to the Bigfork Summer Playhouse this August. Stephan Stubbins is a Summer Playhouse alumnus and a Broadway actor who starred in "Mary Poppins." Stubbins and his wife, Libby Servals, who starred in "Wicked," will bring their...
BIGFORK, MT
mtpr.org

New wildfire west of Polson is putting up a big smoke plume

A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon is burning about 100 acres 10 miles west of Polson. According to CSKT Division of Fire spokesperson C.T. Camel, as of 4:50 p.m. the Garceau Fire is not threatening homes in the area and there are no evacuations. The fire is burning east through...
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty

A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
KALISPELL, MT

