NBCMontana
Weasel Fire grows to over 5,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 5,001 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is 20% contained, according to Inciweb. The lightning-caused fire was first reported July 30.
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire grows to 4,781 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 4,781 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. Technicians noted that clouds obscured 10% of the fire's heat when they flew over late Sunday night, making the exact...
NBCMontana
Crews on scene of lightning-sparked fire near Dixon
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Dixon area. The Dixon Rural Fire Department posted about the blaze Monday evening. Officials report it's in the Revais Creek area, which is southwest of town. Division...
Dangerous fire stretch in Flathead County
Lighting can cause holdover fires that sometimes don’t pop up for a full week after the strike hits ground.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire update for August 22
The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
NBCMontana
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
NBCMontana
Paws To Play brings pups together for a pool party
MISSOULA, Mont. — Paws To Play held a pool party for pups at Woodland Waterpark in Kalispell Sunday afternoon. Dogs came to play in the water, and had a great time socializing. Paws To Play is a nonprofit group that supports Kalispell's only off-leash dog park, promotes a safe...
montanaoutdoor.com
Round Star Project advances to the next step
Kalispell, MT, August 22, 2022 — The Flathead National Forest, Tally Lake Ranger District, announced today that the Round Star Project has moved to the next phase of its planning process with the release of the draft decision notice. The draft decision includes commercial timber harvest on up to 6,324 acres and noncommercial vegetation treatments on up to 2,866 acres. Approximately 92 percent of the Round Star project area is in the wildland-urban interface.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Woman Charged with Theft for Fake Cancer Scheme Enters Plea Deal
A Kalispell woman who solicited at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of cancer entered a plea deal last week to a felony charge of theft. Amy Elizabeth Glanville, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Heidi Ulbricht, vacating...
Flathead Beacon
DEQ: Major Long-Term Impacts Unlikely After Columbia Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant Power Failure
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) expects limited impacts after a power failure at the Columbia Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered last week led to between 150,000 to 200,000 gallons of partially treated effluent being put into the Flathead River. “The long-term impacts are not anticipated to be major,”...
Montana man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant issued on Sept. 24, 2021.
NBCMontana
Broadway couple to perform 2-person show in Bigfork
MISSOULA, Mont. — A couple of Broadway performers are bringing "Broadway in Love" to the Bigfork Summer Playhouse this August. Stephan Stubbins is a Summer Playhouse alumnus and a Broadway actor who starred in "Mary Poppins." Stubbins and his wife, Libby Servals, who starred in "Wicked," will bring their...
mtpr.org
New wildfire west of Polson is putting up a big smoke plume
A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon is burning about 100 acres 10 miles west of Polson. According to CSKT Division of Fire spokesperson C.T. Camel, as of 4:50 p.m. the Garceau Fire is not threatening homes in the area and there are no evacuations. The fire is burning east through...
Flathead Beacon
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Minor injuries reported after small plane crashes in St. Ignatius
Two people suffered minor injuries after a twin-engine plane crashlanded on the road next to the Saint Ignatius airport on Tuesday.
Man in critical condition following Kalispell shooting
A man remains in critical condition at Logan Health after being found shot in a Kalispell home on Saturday.
Kootenai National Forest wildfires update
Officials with the Kootenai National Forest report six new fires were sparked over the weekend in Northwest Montana.
Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground
A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Flathead National Forest and ate unsecured pet food.
