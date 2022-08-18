ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Judge To Weigh Whether Or Not To Unseal Affidavit In Trump Mar-A-Lago Raid

By Mike Jenkins
 5 days ago
A federal magistrate in Florida will hold a hearing Thursday and decide whether or not to make public the probable cause affidavit used to justify the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signed off on the FBI search warrant of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and will preside over the hearing on Thursday.

This hearing comes on the heels of requests by media organizations, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

Trump’s attorney claims that documents seized during the raid were declassified and not subject to special safeguarding requirements.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Justice Department, including the FBI, saying its unprecedented raid of his Palm Beach home was a “sneak attack” that has left Americans “angry, hurt, and greatly embarrassed.”

“America has never suffered this kind of ABUSE in Law Enforcement!” Trump said on social media.

“For the FBI to RAID the home of the 45(th) President of the United States, or any President for that matter, is totally unheard of and unthinkable,” he continued. “This Break In was a sneak attack on democracy (our Republic!), and was both unannounced and done at a time when the President was not even present.”

During a scheduled press conference last Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Garland addressed the execution of the search warrant at former President Trump’s home.

“I personally approved to seek a search warrant in this matter,” said Garland. “The search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the required, finding of probable, cause.”

“The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation with the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland told reporters.

"The department does not take such decision lightly Where possible, it is a standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope

CAROL ENGELS
5d ago

We all know what will happen. It’ll be no. The search warrant was unconstitutional. But that doesn’t seem to matter to a rogue judge.

TruAmerican
5d ago

Trump wants them to open up the documents let it be seen that he has nothing to be afraid of or to hide from Trump 2024

judy van coevering
5d ago

no! Americans support the search warrant request, signed off on by a judge to retrieve documents you stole.... they do not belong to you.... there is a process to declassify and you didn't do that..... they subpeonad you for these records and you had an attorney falsely claim you didn't have them.... someone rated you out....probably you......

