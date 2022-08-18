Read full article on original website
Shirley Lake
5d ago
3rd world country fast approaching . VOTE RED AND DEMAND EXTREME ACTIONS to deport and secure the border. TRUMP was the only one who took border security seriously.
Reply(10)
18
Joel Moss
5d ago
Doesn’t this how ridiculous and dangerous the open borders anyone can come inPolicy is ?
Reply
8
Tom Morris
5d ago
Remember Eric ! You said you’d welcome them . Lol. Careful what you wish for
Reply(1)
11
