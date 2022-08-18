Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting

The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster

Update (4:34 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident.

According to an update from police, the woman who died in the shooting was identified as 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster. While on the scene, homicide investigators with the Amarillo Police Department were able to also determine a suspect in the incident, identified by police as 32-year-old Erik M. Rivas.

Officials said Rivas was arrested in the Dallas area in relation to Thursday morning’s incident after a “BOLO” was released to other law enforcement agencies. The release said that the case continues to be investigated by the Amarillo Police Department’s homicide unit

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, investigators with the homicide unit are investigating the death of a woman after an early Thursday morning call.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Athens at around 5:11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department, on a woman “with apparent gunshot wounds.” When officers arrived, they reported finding a woman dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide unit is investigating the case, and officials noted that the area is “still an active scene.”

Those traveling through the area of the 7200 block of Athens should consider alternate routes, or otherwise be aware of investigators and other officials on or near the roadway.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

