ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting

By Cat Keenan, David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyNXH_0hLya6d600

The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster

Update (4:34 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident.

According to an update from police, the woman who died in the shooting was identified as 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster. While on the scene, homicide investigators with the Amarillo Police Department were able to also determine a suspect in the incident, identified by police as 32-year-old Erik M. Rivas.

Officials said Rivas was arrested in the Dallas area in relation to Thursday morning’s incident after a “BOLO” was released to other law enforcement agencies. The release said that the case continues to be investigated by the Amarillo Police Department’s homicide unit

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, investigators with the homicide unit are investigating the death of a woman after an early Thursday morning call.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Athens at around 5:11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department, on a woman “with apparent gunshot wounds.” When officers arrived, they reported finding a woman dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide unit is investigating the case, and officials noted that the area is “still an active scene.”

Those traveling through the area of the 7200 block of Athens should consider alternate routes, or otherwise be aware of investigators and other officials on or near the roadway.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help

AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing teen located

Update: August 21, 8 a.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing teen was located by Potter County Deputies. Officials stated that she is safe and has been returned to her home. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help in searching for a […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Amarillo#Dallas#Athens#Violent Crime
101.9 The Bull

Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo

Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp

UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 59 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,960 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
abc7amarillo.com

Semi hauling hay overturns near downtown I-27, I-40 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said the ramps at the I-40 westbound and I-27 northbound interchange have reopened. An overturned semi has closed I-40 westbound to I-27 northbound ramps while emergency crews work the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. ABC...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 shot after early morning fight in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kimberly Drive around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday on a fight. Officers were told by a caller that […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Clarendon has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after he plead guilty to a first degree felony offense. According to the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
CLARENDON, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo’s Quirkiness Continues with the Floating Mesa

Oh, Amarillo you have so much that is just strange. Most of it is thanks to the eccentric Stanley Marsh 3. If you see something weird around Amarillo it was probably something that he came up with. Seriously it is. Of course, we have the one everyone knows about, The...
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy