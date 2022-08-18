Read full article on original website
Low river flows force closure on another section of Big Hole River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Low flows forced a full fishing closure on another section of the Big Hole River. The closure now extends from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site and upstream to the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site. The closure begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and remains until lifted or...
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit held in Montana on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Passenger rail advocacy groups from across the Northwest, plus federal, state, local and tribal officials are gathering in Montana on Monday for the first ever Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit. Officials say now that Congress has passed the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a opportunity...
Limited growth on Garceau, Redhorn fires
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows limited growth of the Garceau and Redhorn fires burning on the Flathead Reservation and Lake County. New mapping puts the Redhorn Fire, burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius, at 501 acres, up five acres from the last flight. Sensors found a...
Rail summit brings discussion of restoring passenger railways
MISSOULA, Mont. — Passenger rail advocacy groups from across the Northwest, plus federal, state, local and tribal officials are gathering in Montana on Monday for the first ever Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit. Officials say now that Congress has passed the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a opportunity...
Harmful algal bloom advisories for Ackley Lake, Harrison Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality announced two new caution advisories for algal blooms on Ackley Lake and Harrison Lake on Friday. Officials say harmful algal blooms can move locations due to winds or waves. The algal blooms can be gone one day, and appear the next day.
Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana
Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
Butte teen knocked out of 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Evan Andrews made it to stage two of the finals on the hit show Monday night. The Butte teen advanced in the first round of the finals last week and made a far run before falling at the fifth of six obstacles.
Montana Highway Patrol reminds drivers to slow down in school zones
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pay extra attention to the road as school begins. Officials say following all traffic zone laws can keep children safe when it comes to school routes. Troopers remind drivers to slow down in school zones, pay attention to speed limit...
Thunderstorm chances for the rest of the work week
We've got thunderstorms on tap for today, mostly confined to the higher terrain. If you hear thunder, head indoors! Overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. Thunderstorms and showers are expected again tomorrow. In fact, we are under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). Without much flow aloft, the showers and thunderstorms we expect tomorrow will be slow movers- bringing some beneficial rainfall over isolated areas. We'll see additional chances for thunderstorms again Thursday and even Friday. Temperatures will fall back a little closer to normal with highs in the 80s around western Montana.
PM thunderstorms to continue with more seasonable temperatures by midweek
Another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop across the region today. Similar to yesterday's storms, these thunderstorms will be slow movers. Brief heavy rainfall and abundant lightning will be the primary concerns. Additionally, localized flooding may be possible with any storms training over the same area. An approaching...
