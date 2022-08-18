ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Low river flows force closure on another section of Big Hole River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Low flows forced a full fishing closure on another section of the Big Hole River. The closure now extends from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site and upstream to the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site. The closure begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and remains until lifted or...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit held in Montana on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Passenger rail advocacy groups from across the Northwest, plus federal, state, local and tribal officials are gathering in Montana on Monday for the first ever Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit. Officials say now that Congress has passed the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a opportunity...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Limited growth on Garceau, Redhorn fires

MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows limited growth of the Garceau and Redhorn fires burning on the Flathead Reservation and Lake County. New mapping puts the Redhorn Fire, burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius, at 501 acres, up five acres from the last flight. Sensors found a...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Rail summit brings discussion of restoring passenger railways

MISSOULA, Mont. — Passenger rail advocacy groups from across the Northwest, plus federal, state, local and tribal officials are gathering in Montana on Monday for the first ever Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit. Officials say now that Congress has passed the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a opportunity...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Harmful algal bloom advisories for Ackley Lake, Harrison Lake

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality announced two new caution advisories for algal blooms on Ackley Lake and Harrison Lake on Friday. Officials say harmful algal blooms can move locations due to winds or waves. The algal blooms can be gone one day, and appear the next day.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana

Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte teen knocked out of 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Evan Andrews made it to stage two of the finals on the hit show Monday night. The Butte teen advanced in the first round of the finals last week and made a far run before falling at the fifth of six obstacles.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Highway Patrol reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pay extra attention to the road as school begins. Officials say following all traffic zone laws can keep children safe when it comes to school routes. Troopers remind drivers to slow down in school zones, pay attention to speed limit...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Thunderstorm chances for the rest of the work week

We've got thunderstorms on tap for today, mostly confined to the higher terrain. If you hear thunder, head indoors! Overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. Thunderstorms and showers are expected again tomorrow. In fact, we are under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). Without much flow aloft, the showers and thunderstorms we expect tomorrow will be slow movers- bringing some beneficial rainfall over isolated areas. We'll see additional chances for thunderstorms again Thursday and even Friday. Temperatures will fall back a little closer to normal with highs in the 80s around western Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

PM thunderstorms to continue with more seasonable temperatures by midweek

Another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop across the region today. Similar to yesterday's storms, these thunderstorms will be slow movers. Brief heavy rainfall and abundant lightning will be the primary concerns. Additionally, localized flooding may be possible with any storms training over the same area. An approaching...

