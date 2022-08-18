We've got thunderstorms on tap for today, mostly confined to the higher terrain. If you hear thunder, head indoors! Overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. Thunderstorms and showers are expected again tomorrow. In fact, we are under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). Without much flow aloft, the showers and thunderstorms we expect tomorrow will be slow movers- bringing some beneficial rainfall over isolated areas. We'll see additional chances for thunderstorms again Thursday and even Friday. Temperatures will fall back a little closer to normal with highs in the 80s around western Montana.

