Man stabbed with pocket knife on subway after intervening in harassment: NYPD
Police say a man believed to be homeless was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the Rockefeller Plaza station, and when the victim tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the stomach.
VIDEO: 2 men on scooter wanted in string of Bronx jewelry robberies
Police on Tuesday released video footage of two suspects riding a scooter who are sought in a string of jewelry robberies in the Bronx, authorities said.
Two scooter-riding suspects wanted in Bronx gunpoint robberies, cops say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding suspects snatched chains and cash at gunpoint during an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said. The three incidents occurred in less than an hour on Aug. 14. In the first incident, the two suspects approached a 42-year-old man near University Avenue and West 180th Street at around […]
Police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing at Manhattan subway station
Police said the suspect was harassing people onboard a train, the victim intervened, and was stabbed.
Jewish man slapped in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn; Hate Crimes Task Force investigating
A Jewish man was slapped in the face in an unprovoked attack in Williamsburg, on the same day police said they were investigating two fire extinguisher assaults as possible hate crimes.
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man shot multiple times, critically injured in Brooklyn drive-by
A 26-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot multiple times in a drive-by in Brooklyn, police said. The man was shot at least once in the chest and once in the arm around 12:30 a.m.
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
VIDEO: Man punched out in unprovoked attack at Brooklyn mall
A man was sucker-punched in the face inside a Brooklyn mall on Saturday evening, surveillance video from the NYPD shows.
2 men impersonate police officers to handcuff victims in BX apartment, steal $24K
The NYPD is searching for two men who posed at police officers to gain entry to a Bronx apartment and rob its tenants.
Men robbed of clothes on Bronx street; 3 suspects sought: NYPD
The NYPD released a photo on Sunday is looking to identify three females wanted in connection to a robbery on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.
NYC correction officer indicted for fatal shooting of teen in the Bronx
A New York City correction officer was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges Monday in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the Bronx last month, the state attorney general’s office announced.
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
Manhattan subway attack: Man stabbed in Midtown train dispute
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A straphanger was stabbed in the torso early Monday aboard a D train rumbling through Midtown, according to authorities. The victim, 27, was aboard the southbound train approaching 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center around 2:45 a.m. when he got into a dispute with another rider, police said. As the argument escalated, […]
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Men sprayed with fire extinguisher, pelted in suspected antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn
A man was sprayed with a fire extinguisher and punched in the face, and a second man had objects thrown at him, in a pair of suspected antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said Monday as its Hate Crime Task Force investigated.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
