ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 5

Guest
5d ago

This fool needs to stay in Prison for decades.He is no godd.,I Pray the Man will recover In Jesus Name AMEN 🙏

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Two scooter-riding suspects wanted in Bronx gunpoint robberies, cops say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding suspects snatched chains and cash at gunpoint during an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said. The three incidents occurred in less than an hour on Aug. 14. In the first incident, the two suspects approached a 42-year-old man near University Avenue and West 180th Street at around […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds.  Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Dm#Fuego Tipico#Jacobi Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan subway attack: Man stabbed in Midtown train dispute

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A straphanger was stabbed in the torso early Monday aboard a D train rumbling through Midtown, according to authorities. The victim, 27, was aboard the southbound train approaching 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center around 2:45 a.m. when he got into a dispute with another rider, police said. As the argument escalated, […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy