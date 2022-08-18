NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO