Orlando, FL

click orlando

🌼 Win 4-pack of tickets to Leu Gardens in Orlando

Leu Gardens is a botanical wonderland located very close to downtown Orlando. The garden continually hosts different events to pique guests’ excitement as they wander the 50 acres of land. From the ‘Fairy Doors’ scavenger hunt to movie nights and concerts on the lawn, there’s a little something for...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

RuPaul’s Drag Race star to host Halloween funhouse in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tricks and Screams Funhouse, a Halloween experience located in Orlando, is set to be hosted by a “Drag Queen superstar” during the event’s October premiere, according to a release from the event. The company behind the event, 82 South, said the event will...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

H2O+, Disney’s bath amenities sponsor announces retirement

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Leaders with the skincare company H2O+ have announced they will retire the company at the end of the year. H2O+ has been in operation for more than 30 years and is owned by Japanese cosmetics company POLA ORBIS Group. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4...
BAY LAKE, FL
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Breakfast and launch: 8 Space Coast breakfast spots with great views of Artemis

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Looking to enjoy breakfast while awaiting the Artemis I launch?. Alas, restaurants with a great view that serve breakfast and are open on Mondays are few. Plus, they’re sure to be packed at 8:33 a.m. Aug. 29 when the Space Launch System rocket launches from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, headed for a trip around the moon.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Dr. Phillips Center offers adult, youth education classes this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts isn’t just for spectators — it’s also for students. The theater is offering semester-long classes this fall at its AdventHealth School of the Arts for adults and children alike. Those of any skill level are...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

More heavy rain, lightning possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms into the afternoon on Tuesday. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and a 70% coverage from Wednesday through Sunday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crosswalk crackdown promotes safety in Orange County school zones

ORLANDO, Fla. – With classes already in session, thousands of students in Central Florida either walk or bike to school, which is why Operation Best Foot Forward teamed up with law enforcement to remind drivers of the rules when it comes to school zones. “Drivers need to be aware...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

UCF teaches parents how to play with their children, why it’s so important

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida researchers have discovered one of the simplest stress relievers for families, now and during the height of the pandemic, is plain old child’s play. Really, the researchers firmly believe parents playing with their children is helping the kids develop and families...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

