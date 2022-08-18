Read full article on original website
🌼 Win 4-pack of tickets to Leu Gardens in Orlando
Leu Gardens is a botanical wonderland located very close to downtown Orlando. The garden continually hosts different events to pique guests’ excitement as they wander the 50 acres of land. From the ‘Fairy Doors’ scavenger hunt to movie nights and concerts on the lawn, there’s a little something for...
RuPaul’s Drag Race star to host Halloween funhouse in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tricks and Screams Funhouse, a Halloween experience located in Orlando, is set to be hosted by a “Drag Queen superstar” during the event’s October premiere, according to a release from the event. The company behind the event, 82 South, said the event will...
H2O+, Disney’s bath amenities sponsor announces retirement
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Leaders with the skincare company H2O+ have announced they will retire the company at the end of the year. H2O+ has been in operation for more than 30 years and is owned by Japanese cosmetics company POLA ORBIS Group. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4...
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Breakfast and launch: 8 Space Coast breakfast spots with great views of Artemis
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Looking to enjoy breakfast while awaiting the Artemis I launch?. Alas, restaurants with a great view that serve breakfast and are open on Mondays are few. Plus, they’re sure to be packed at 8:33 a.m. Aug. 29 when the Space Launch System rocket launches from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, headed for a trip around the moon.
Dr. Phillips Center offers adult, youth education classes this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts isn’t just for spectators — it’s also for students. The theater is offering semester-long classes this fall at its AdventHealth School of the Arts for adults and children alike. Those of any skill level are...
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
More heavy rain, lightning possible in Orlando area
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms into the afternoon on Tuesday. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and a 70% coverage from Wednesday through Sunday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days.
‘He was perfect:’ Family friend remembers 4-year-old who died in Cocoa house fire
COCOA, Fla. – After Brevard County fire authorities said a child died Friday night in a Cocoa house fire, J’Aimee Carroll remembered 4-year-old Henry Basinger’s love of trains and Paw Patrol. “He was perfect. He loved everybody. He just wanted to be everyone’s best friend,” Carroll, a...
Crosswalk crackdown promotes safety in Orange County school zones
ORLANDO, Fla. – With classes already in session, thousands of students in Central Florida either walk or bike to school, which is why Operation Best Foot Forward teamed up with law enforcement to remind drivers of the rules when it comes to school zones. “Drivers need to be aware...
UCF teaches parents how to play with their children, why it’s so important
ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida researchers have discovered one of the simplest stress relievers for families, now and during the height of the pandemic, is plain old child’s play. Really, the researchers firmly believe parents playing with their children is helping the kids develop and families...
Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis...
Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
Lake County commissioners consider plan to lower speed limit on CR-561 in Clermont area
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners are expected to move forward with a plan to lower the speed limit along County Road 561 in the Clermont area. Commissioners will be discussing the plan that calls for dropping the speed limit along the roadway from 55 to 45 mph.
