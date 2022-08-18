ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Devour Indy begins as restaurants continue to struggle

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 restaurants have put together specialty menus for Devour Indy Summerfest. It’s two weeks of chowing down at your go-to restaurants and finding new favorites. Devour is strategically planned in a slower time period for Indy restaurants to give them a boost. ”This is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Reading program for kids in need of volunteers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Hancock County organization is asking for help to continue their work helping kids learn to read. As they are making their way back into the classrooms for the first time since the pandemic started, Bentley’s Buddies is looking for new volunteers. It’s named...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Health
cbs4indy.com

Sunshine continues, 90s and rain possible this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 50s, below-average for this time of year. Now, the sun is out and temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon. Most of this week will stay dry before rain moves in Friday and into the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Great today! Hotter and more humid days ahead

It’s a cooler start to our Tuesday but overall, it’s going to be a really great day. Dew point temperatures have dropped, allowing air temperatures to cool to the 50s in many spots and skies are mostly clear. We are dealing with patchy fog, some of it dense this morning. Therefore, a few extra minutes for the morning commute isn’t a bad idea. Most of the problem spots have been north of Indianapolis. Sensors Tuesday morning registered visibility less than 1/10th of a mile in Frankfort along I-65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Some Indiana schools still working to fill special education openings

FORTVILLE, Ind. – Even though the school year has already started in Indiana, some school districts are still working to fill special education jobs. “It’s continually gotten harder and harder to find quality teacher candidates,” said Jack Parker, superintendent of the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation. As...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Experts explain what consumers should know before …. Some Indiana schools still working to fill special …. Truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th …. Indiana State University students...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dariush Mozaffarian
cbs4indy.com

100+-year-old rain, temperature records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – In today’s almanac, some records go back to the late 1800s! With sunshine and seasonal temperatures for today, all of our records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1890) Record rainfall: 2.07″ (1877) On this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Mommy, they shot my hand!’: Indy girl hit by gunfire while sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just a couple minutes before 6 a.m. Tuesday when Candace Cole heard gunfire in the 5300 block of Wintergreen Drive on Indianapolis’ northwest side. ”I heard like four or five gunshots, but it sounded very, very close,” she said. ”I went back in my room, and then I heard my neighbor screaming a few minutes later, and she was like, her baby, her baby, and I ran downstairs and opened the door, and she said her baby was shot in the hand.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Andretti Global plans $200M headquarters in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global on Monday announced plans to build its universal motorsports headquarters in Fishers. The $200-million, 575,000-square-foot facility will be built on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and the facility expected to be operational by 2025.
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Science#Fast Food#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#The Friedman School
cbs4indy.com

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy