Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home stagingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip WorthyTravel MavenArcadia, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces...
cbs4indy.com
Devour Indy begins as restaurants continue to struggle
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 restaurants have put together specialty menus for Devour Indy Summerfest. It’s two weeks of chowing down at your go-to restaurants and finding new favorites. Devour is strategically planned in a slower time period for Indy restaurants to give them a boost. ”This is...
cbs4indy.com
Reading program for kids in need of volunteers
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Hancock County organization is asking for help to continue their work helping kids learn to read. As they are making their way back into the classrooms for the first time since the pandemic started, Bentley’s Buddies is looking for new volunteers. It’s named...
cbs4indy.com
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Sunshine continues, 90s and rain possible this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 50s, below-average for this time of year. Now, the sun is out and temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon. Most of this week will stay dry before rain moves in Friday and into the weekend.
cbs4indy.com
Great today! Hotter and more humid days ahead
It’s a cooler start to our Tuesday but overall, it’s going to be a really great day. Dew point temperatures have dropped, allowing air temperatures to cool to the 50s in many spots and skies are mostly clear. We are dealing with patchy fog, some of it dense this morning. Therefore, a few extra minutes for the morning commute isn’t a bad idea. Most of the problem spots have been north of Indianapolis. Sensors Tuesday morning registered visibility less than 1/10th of a mile in Frankfort along I-65.
cbs4indy.com
Some Indiana schools still working to fill special education openings
FORTVILLE, Ind. – Even though the school year has already started in Indiana, some school districts are still working to fill special education jobs. “It’s continually gotten harder and harder to find quality teacher candidates,” said Jack Parker, superintendent of the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation. As...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Experts explain what consumers should know before …. Some Indiana schools still working to fill special …. Truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th …. Indiana State University students...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs4indy.com
100+-year-old rain, temperature records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – In today’s almanac, some records go back to the late 1800s! With sunshine and seasonal temperatures for today, all of our records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1890) Record rainfall: 2.07″ (1877) On this...
cbs4indy.com
College, university enrollment showing promise for Fall 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — At Marian University, students are getting ready for a new school year. “I think it’s just like a lot going on, but I’m sure that it’s going to be very fun and a lot to learn as well,” said freshman Niky Quezada. Quezada...
cbs4indy.com
‘Mommy, they shot my hand!’: Indy girl hit by gunfire while sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just a couple minutes before 6 a.m. Tuesday when Candace Cole heard gunfire in the 5300 block of Wintergreen Drive on Indianapolis’ northwest side. ”I heard like four or five gunshots, but it sounded very, very close,” she said. ”I went back in my room, and then I heard my neighbor screaming a few minutes later, and she was like, her baby, her baby, and I ran downstairs and opened the door, and she said her baby was shot in the hand.”
cbs4indy.com
Andretti Global plans $200M headquarters in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global on Monday announced plans to build its universal motorsports headquarters in Fishers. The $200-million, 575,000-square-foot facility will be built on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and the facility expected to be operational by 2025.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now.
cbs4indy.com
Box truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th Street below; Driver arrested
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Police say a box truck driver was going south on U.S. 31 a little bit after 1 a.m. when it crashed through the bridge wall. The truck then fell onto 136th Street below, in between two roundabouts.
cbs4indy.com
Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD officer shares recovery journey after February shooting, credits faith and family in getting him through ‘challenging’ days
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared an update over the weekend on a first-year officer who was shot in the throat in late February while responding to a call in Fountain Square. “It hasn’t been easy. The load has seemed very heavy at times,” admitted Officer Thomas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Hagerstown falls in extra innings; still alive in Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown suffered their first defeat in the Little League World Series after falling 5-2 in extra innings to Nolensville, Tennessee, on Monday. Despite the loss, Hagerstown still has a shot at winning the Little League World Series. After a rain-delayed start to the game, Hagerstown took...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
cbs4indy.com
Hagerstown Little League World Series run comes to an end after 10-0 loss
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The clock has struck midnight on Hagerstown’s Cinderella run after a 10-0 loss on Tuesday in the Little League World Series sends the regional champion boys back home to Indiana. The heartbreaking loss came on the wings of the Hagerstown boys being only a single...
Comments / 0