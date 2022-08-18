Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
kwayradio.com
Sumner Man Arrested for Fatal Fire
A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly starting a house fire that killed a man in Waterloo on Friday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A passerby noticed the house at 309 E. Second Street was on fire and notified Station 1, which is nearby. Several people were inside the home at the time. Most were able to make it out safely but one had to jump from a second story window and rescue crews carried another man out. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released to this point. 59 year old John Spooner has been arrested and charged with first degree Arson. The details as to why and how Spooner allegedly set the fire have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police asking for public help with homicide investigation
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aid until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
KCRG.com
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
KCRG.com
Waterloo shooting suspect arrested
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022 at approximately 3:50 pm, police were dispatched to the area of Cutler Street & Dawson Street for a report of shots fired. Responders on scene located 23-year-old Mario Ronfico Smith on foot with two firearms. An on-scene investigation located over 30 spent...
iheart.com
17-Year-Old Airlifted After Tractor Crash In Winneshiek County
(Winneshiek Co., IA) -- A 17-year-old is airlifted to the hospital after a tractor crash in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old crashed a tractor just northeast of Decorah Thursday afternoon and was pinned underneath. The sheriff's office says the teen was rescued and airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for a Decorah man accused of killing his father, have filed a motion to push back an upcoming murder trial. Aaron Whittles has requested a continuance in his murder trial. A criminal complaint shows that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: IA man charged with murder in 2021 missing persons case
(ABC 6 News) - An Osage, Iowa man is accused of killing a missing Mason City woman whose decapitated head was found placed on a stick in a Mitchell County state park. Nathan Gilmore, 23, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Angela Bradbury, 28. He was...
KGLO News
BREAKING — Osage man arrested for murder in death of missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a missing Mason City woman’s body in rural Mitchell County. Authorities in February asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County, who had been last seen ten months earlier. In July 2021, a human skull which had been placed on a stick was found by a teenager, with additional remains being located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County this past April.
KGLO News
Nashua woman pleads not guilty in Floyd County serious injury by vehicle case
CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
KCRG.com
Semi driver injured in Bremer County crash
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 218. Investigators say that at approximately 4:49 pm, a driver of a semi on the southbound lanes lost control of his vehicle. The semi, which was carrying a large piece of equipment, went into the meidan and rolled over.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022
(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
iheart.com
Winneshiek County Teen Rescued After Being Pinned Under Tractor
(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A Winneshiek County teen is recovering after being pinned under a tractor and wagon Wednesday. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Offices says it received a 9-1-1- call about the accident a little after 4:30pm Wednesday. When officers arrived they found that the tractor and wagon had rolled down a steep embankment, pinning the 17 year-old driver underneath the wreckage. The driver was rescued and taken to an area hospital by helicopter with non life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Former Waterloo police chief named police chief for Denver’s mass transit system
DENVER, Colorado (KCRG) - Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been appointed the Chief of Police and Emergency Management for Denver’s mass transit system. It comes after Fitzgerald resigned from his position with the Waterloo Police Department last week. The Philadelphia-native served as Waterloo’s police chief for two...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
KCRG.com
Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs. It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills...
Cresco Times
Good Times bar destroyed by fire
CRESCO - The Cresco community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Good Times Grill, formerly of Decorah, since September 2021. The business was set to open around Labor Day, but the wait will be a little longer. “For those who haven't heard yet, there was a fire at...
KBUR
Iowa ticket falls one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
Ossian, IA- A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99 million dollar Mega Millions prize. Radio Iowa reports that the ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing.
