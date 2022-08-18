Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lubbock is the most popular town in Texas in Airbnb bookings this fallAsh JurbergLubbock, TX
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on GunsTom HandyLubbock, TX
KCBD
Warming trend through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures returned to the low 80s over most of the South Plains on Tuesday. The next several days should result in a slight warming trend as the temps return to the mid to upper 80s through Friday. By Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs may edge to the 90+ degree mark.
KCBD
This week’s rain outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Heavy rain floods streets of East Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock County Commissioners adopted the property tax rate for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. While the property tax rate is lower, high property appraisals mean home owners will actually pay more in taxes than last year. Details here: Lubbock County adopts...
KCBD
West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
KCBD
Cotton growers visit Lubbock area for Producer Information Exchange
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers from across the nation spent Monday here on the High Plains, learning how producers maintain a cotton crop in the middle of the drought. It’s part of the Producer Information Exchange, hosted by the National Cotton Council. After a two-year break, growers are back to visiting other growers around the country, seeing how operations in the Cotton Belt are different from their own.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Juan Rodriguez is the new Head Football Coach at Lubbock High as he looks to bring some new life and excitement to the program. With five offensive and five defensive starters back, Lubbock High drops down to Class 5A Division II, which should help them be competitive in games.
KCBD
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
KCBD
Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
KCBD
Road closures due to LPD’s Major Crash investigations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. · Travel in the westbound main lanes...
KCBD
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
KCBD
Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview Levelland Lobos
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Lobos enter 2022 looking to make major improvements in Red Raider great Lyle Leong’s second season as Head Coach. The Lobos are more familiar with the system and will work to right some wrongs. District sees Estacado exiting and West Plains entering. Double...
KCBD
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Rd. just after 8:30 p.m. Police say one person is in custody. The victim has not been identified...
KCBD
Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets for the annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff are officially available for purchase. Tickets will be $45 and are non-refundable. The cookoff with be hosted by the West Texas Land Guys on Oct 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
KCBD
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is in custody after a six-hour SWAT standoff in West Lubbock County Sunday night. Around 8:20 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 8000 block of CR 6920. 53-year-old Teresa Thomas refused to cooperate or communicate with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
KCBD
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
everythinglubbock.com
Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
KCBD
I Beat Pete Challenge #998: Foam Football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We heading out to Kingdom Prep Academy for a foam football challenge. Bigfoot Foam Parties in Lubbock created a giant mass of foam for our challenge. Facing the State-ranked Kingdom Prep Warriors, we would wear a helmet and run through the foam trying to catch a football.
KCBD
Lubbock Temporary Help Services to host multiple job fairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Temporary Help Services is hosting three job fairs this week. The job faits will be hosted at the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites on:. Aug 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 25 from...
