LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers from across the nation spent Monday here on the High Plains, learning how producers maintain a cotton crop in the middle of the drought. It’s part of the Producer Information Exchange, hosted by the National Cotton Council. After a two-year break, growers are back to visiting other growers around the country, seeing how operations in the Cotton Belt are different from their own.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO