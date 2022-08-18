ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water.

But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.

The bacteria can cause such problems as rashes, diarrhea, nausea, stomach aches, headaches or fever. It is also possible to get an infection in the eyes, ears, nose, throat or skin.

Children and elderly people, along with people who have weakened immune systems, have a higher risk of getting sick.

The four beaches closed due to high levels of bacteria are at Gene Coulon Memorial Park in Renton, Matthews Beach Park in Seattle, Meydenbauer Bay Park in Bellevue and Newcastle Beach Park in Bellevue.

The parks are still open, but their beaches are closed for swimming. That also includes dogs, which often drink more lake water than most people, so they are more likely to get sick, according to King County water and land services.

Find more information on King County beach closures here.

Barb Thompson
5d ago

as a teenager in the early 1960's my family lived on the lake in Kirkland. I refused to swim in the lake. if you put a foot in the water all you saw was a yellow color on your foot from the water. looked like urine water. polluted back then and is probably worse now.

Reply
3
