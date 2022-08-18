ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxtb5_0hLyYgYH00

If you look up to the sky Thursday night, you just might see the Northern Lights.

Several sun eruptions earlier this week are now arriving here on Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This could cause geomagnetic storms, which have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations,
CNN reported .

If weather permits, the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, could be seen as far south as Chicago.

WATCH: Perseid meteor shower 2022: LaPorte County timelapse shows meteors streaking across night sky

Light pollution could affect viewing in the city, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. But the Lights typically peak between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

She said midnight is the best time to try to watch.

They may also be visible in Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

An early outlook for Chicago's winter

Chicago - Be sure to enjoy the warm sunshine this week. If you are like me, I try to relish these days while I can because lurking in the back of my mind is the cold and snow that winter will inevitably bring. How bad will this upcoming winter be?
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Aurora, IL
NBC Chicago

Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?

Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pleasant weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs

CHICAGO - Chicago and the suburbs will be getting some pleasant summer weather this week. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that most days will be a mix of sun and clouds, with daytimes highs in the 70s and low 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s. Monday: High...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Lights#Light Pollution#Aurora Borealis#Electric Power#Cnn#Laporte County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights

RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy