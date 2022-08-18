Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm

If you look up to the sky Thursday night, you just might see the Northern Lights.

Several sun eruptions earlier this week are now arriving here on Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This could cause geomagnetic storms, which have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations,

If weather permits, the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, could be seen as far south as Chicago.

Light pollution could affect viewing in the city, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. But the Lights typically peak between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

She said midnight is the best time to try to watch.

They may also be visible in Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.