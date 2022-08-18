ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Heavy rain, flooding target Louisiana, Mississippi as Dallas reels from downpours

As Dallas reels from deadly flooding, the downpours are now moving east. The heaviest rain Tuesday afternoon is in northern Louisiana and into Jackson, Mississippi, where flash flooding is likely. Archibald, Louisiana, has recorded over 8 inches of rain so far while Garden City, Mississippi, saw 7.2 inches. Several spots...
