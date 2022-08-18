ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Trial date set: Juveniles transfers to Angola on hold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A two-day trial has been set for a federal lawsuit that would stop the transfer of juveniles to Angola at the Middle District Courthouse of Louisiana Tuesday. Attorneys representing Louisiana youth and their families, including Attorney Ron Haley filed an emergency motion last week...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge libraries to be closed for Labor Day holiday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All East Baton Rouge Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day Holiday. All resources such as e-books, downloads, and other information will still be available online in the digital library. It is free and only requires a library card.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana’s favorite ice cream flavor, best places to find it in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On an uncomfortably hot summer’s day, few things are more refreshing than a cool dessert. For many, ice cream hits the spot. In fact, one statistic indicates that Americans consume an average of 1.6 gallons of ice cream annually, which amounts to just over 23 pounds per person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man leads deputies on chase exceeding 100 mph

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-speed chase over the weekend ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville. “A uniformed patrol deputy assigned to the I.C.E. Unit observed a southbound vehicle, north of Napoleonville, commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police invite teens to upcoming Explorer Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This September, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a meeting that’s all about its special program for teenagers who want to be involved in local law enforcement and other related arenas. The focus of the meeting is BRPD’s Explorer Program, which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

OLOL becomes first Level 1 Trauma Center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — According to the American College Surgeons, Our Lady of the Lake is verified as a Level 1 trauma Center, making it the first and only trauma center in the Capital Region and one of three in the state to receive the prestigious distinction. “This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Battle of the bands-style fundraiser set for St. Jude

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three rock bands from across the southeast region are coming to Baton Rouge to raise money for an event hosted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 27. Bands from Baton Rouge, Metairie, Memphis, Germantown, and Pearland will each perform a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR man accused of brandishing gun while threatening girlfriend, ‘This is how it ends’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge family survived an alarming incident of domestic abuse over the weekend. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Sunday (August 21) evening when 39-year-old Dilver Pineda approached his long-time girlfriend with a gun, pointed it at her, stated that he was tired of her, and said, “This is how it’s going to end.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Unemployment rates at all-time low in La. yet labor shortage continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Unemployment rates are at an all-time low, according to the state workforce commission. “I never thought at the start of 2020 that we would ever see unemployment numbers like we saw during the pandemic, but we hit all-time highs,” stated Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates.
LOUISIANA STATE

