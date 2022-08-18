Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
BRPD investigates after man tased during downtown fight, NAACP demand answers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently doing an internal investigation after a video went viral on social media. The video shows officers handcuffing two Black men after officers broke up a fight. The fight broke out across the street from Boudreaux & Thibodaux’s...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
brproud.com
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
brproud.com
Trial date set: Juveniles transfers to Angola on hold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A two-day trial has been set for a federal lawsuit that would stop the transfer of juveniles to Angola at the Middle District Courthouse of Louisiana Tuesday. Attorneys representing Louisiana youth and their families, including Attorney Ron Haley filed an emergency motion last week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge libraries to be closed for Labor Day holiday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All East Baton Rouge Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day Holiday. All resources such as e-books, downloads, and other information will still be available online in the digital library. It is free and only requires a library card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Louisiana’s favorite ice cream flavor, best places to find it in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On an uncomfortably hot summer’s day, few things are more refreshing than a cool dessert. For many, ice cream hits the spot. In fact, one statistic indicates that Americans consume an average of 1.6 gallons of ice cream annually, which amounts to just over 23 pounds per person.
brproud.com
Louisiana man leads deputies on chase exceeding 100 mph
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-speed chase over the weekend ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville. “A uniformed patrol deputy assigned to the I.C.E. Unit observed a southbound vehicle, north of Napoleonville, commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
BR Police invite teens to upcoming Explorer Program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This September, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a meeting that’s all about its special program for teenagers who want to be involved in local law enforcement and other related arenas. The focus of the meeting is BRPD’s Explorer Program, which...
brproud.com
OLOL becomes first Level 1 Trauma Center in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — According to the American College Surgeons, Our Lady of the Lake is verified as a Level 1 trauma Center, making it the first and only trauma center in the Capital Region and one of three in the state to receive the prestigious distinction. “This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Arrest warrant issued for Louisiana woman wanted for cruelty to animals
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Port Barre, La. woman who is wanted for alleged cruelty to animals. Stacey Ozenne Comeaux, 48, of Port Barre, faces one count of cruelty to animals. According to authorities,...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Late night crash on LSU campus at W. Lakeshore Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a late night crash occurred on LSU campus at West Lakeshore Drive near S. Campus Drive and S. Greek Row Lot Sunday (August 21). The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use...
brproud.com
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
brproud.com
Battle of the bands-style fundraiser set for St. Jude
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three rock bands from across the southeast region are coming to Baton Rouge to raise money for an event hosted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 27. Bands from Baton Rouge, Metairie, Memphis, Germantown, and Pearland will each perform a...
brproud.com
BR man accused of brandishing gun while threatening girlfriend, ‘This is how it ends’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge family survived an alarming incident of domestic abuse over the weekend. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Sunday (August 21) evening when 39-year-old Dilver Pineda approached his long-time girlfriend with a gun, pointed it at her, stated that he was tired of her, and said, “This is how it’s going to end.”
brproud.com
Unemployment rates at all-time low in La. yet labor shortage continues
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Unemployment rates are at an all-time low, according to the state workforce commission. “I never thought at the start of 2020 that we would ever see unemployment numbers like we saw during the pandemic, but we hit all-time highs,” stated Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates.
Comments / 0