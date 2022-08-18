Read full article on original website
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. It all happened before 1. A house explosion in Wabash County, Illinois left one man dead and another seriously hurt. This happened just nine days after a house exploded in Evansville, leaving three dead and one injured. A fiery...
Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hulman building went up in 1929. At 10 stories tall, the Art Deco stood out in the skyline, a downtown highlight. In 2022, after seeing most of the rooms in the building vacant for some time, it’s seen better days. “Really it started...
American Heritage Riverboat to make additional stops in Evansville this fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials, along with American Crusie Lines, have announced additional riverboat stops in Evansville throughout the fall. As we first reported in July, Visit Evansville leaders told us riverboat tours will once again make stops in Evansville. American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage docked at the...
Charity to give home furnishings to western Kentucky tornado survivors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State charity is providing home furnishings for people who lost their homes in December’s tornadoes. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is using a temporary warehouse space in Owensboro to prepare its supplies for what it calls “House in a Box,” a sort of starter kit for survivors of December’s tornadoes to make their houses feel more like a home.
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A five-hour stand-off ends with no arrests in Evansville. Officials say it happened on Margybeth Avenue near South Green River Road. We have new information on an Evansville shooting. Authorities say three people were shot. One of those is said to have life-threatening injuries. Traffic alert for drivers...
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
Car flipped in Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
Mike Pence visiting Evansville for annual banquet of Right to Life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be in Evansville later this week. He is coming as a special guest at the annual banquet of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana. The banquet is at 7 Thursday night at the Old National Events Plaza.
Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire authorities say they will be radio testing for the next month or so. They say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of the field testing with Trott Communications and Motorola. The radios will be replacing...
University of Evansville set to launch new construction program
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is launching a new construction management program in Fall 2023. According to UE officials applications for the new program are now open. Civil Engineering Program Assistant Professor, Dr. Hyunsoung Park, says applicants don’t have to have any prior knowledge of construction to...
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
Tri-State included in projected ‘extreme heat belt’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is one of many regions expected to face extreme heat in the coming decades. A new study from a from a national climate research non-profit, First Street Foundation, has outlined a model for an extreme heat belt that will form in the nation in the coming years. That belt runs right through the Tri-State.
Employee housing coming to Holiday World
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say construction has started on a new $6.7 million employee housing project. It’s named Compass Commons. The building will be able to house up to 136 team members. Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than...
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
New interim jailer named at Henderson County Detention Center
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An interim jailer has been appointed in Henderson County,. Judge Executive Brad Schneider appointed Eddie Vaught during Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court meeting. Vaught will be replacing current jailer Amy Brady once she retires August 31. [Henderson Co. Jailer retiring at end of month]. Right...
EVSC board discusses new budget plan for 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Schools Corporation held a meeting earlier Monday evening. This week’s agenda included a number of items for the school board to consider, such as adult meal prices, extracurricular expenses, and the capital project plans budget. For 2023, EVSC officials say they plan...
Man rescued from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River in Henderson over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened on Riverport Road around 6 Sunday evening. Deputies say the man was chest-deep in the water. He was taken to the Deaconess Henderson Hospital to be...
