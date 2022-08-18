Read full article on original website
Harlan, LC No. 1 in Radio Iowa Poll
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Harlan come into Thursday's colossal matchup as the top ranked teams in their respective classes in the Radio Iowa Football Poll. Lewis Central is the top team in 4A while Harlan has the top spot in 3A. Lenox, Mount Ayr, Underwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked.
Lewis Central's Brown to swim at next level with College of Saint Mary
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Kylee Brown says her swimming recruiting process was “stuck” one year ago. Now, she’s signed and ready to take her talents to College of Saint Mary in Omaha next year. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go far away or...
Nebraska women's gymnastics hires volunteer assistant
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska women’s gymnastics has announced the hire of Marissa King as a volunteer assistant. King has spent the past two years as a choreographer and club gymnastics coach in Birmingham, Alabama and Austin, Texas. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Clarinda XC aiming high in 2022
(Clarinda) -- After a memorable 2021 season, the Clarinda cross country programs aren't shying away from their aspirations of another special season. "There's a lot of excitement," Coach Jane Mayer said. "The kids cannot wait to compete. They're looking forward to getting the bugs out and competing." Last year, the...
Creighton completes baseball coaching staff with hire of Johnson
(Omaha) -- Creighton baseball has announced the addition of Cam Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson most recently served as an assistant coach at Des Moines Area Community College for the past four seasons. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, August 23rd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird XC Invitational while golf, softball and volleyball also litters the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. View the full slate below. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G) Plattsmouth at Auburn (G) KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96.
Veteran Tri-Center opens season with Underwood
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football opens their season with a rivalry matchup on Friday against a highly-charged Underwood squad. The Trojans, coming off a 5-4 playoff season, are feeling they might have another playoff team on their hands. “We’re feeling pretty good,” Trojans head coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We...
Clarinda shines at Shenandoah Early Bird
(Shenandoah) -- A promising season kicked off on a strong note for the Clarinda cross country program as the Cardinals swept the team titles at the Shenandoah Early Bird Tuesday. On the girls side, the combo of Raenna Henke and Mayson Hartley led Clarinda to a 35-point performance with respective...
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
KMAland Golf (8/23): Nebraska City girls show well in Beatrice, Auburn knocks off Plattsmouth
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City had a strong showing in Beatrice, and Auburn knocked off Plattsmouth in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday. Nebraska City shot a 406 and finished in third place at the Beatrice Golf Invitational on Tuesday. Ella Welsh led the way for the Pioneers with an 87 to...
Nebraska's McPherson to miss season with knee injury
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has announced redshirt freshman Quaran McPherson will miss the season with a knee injury. McPherson will need to undergo surgery in the coming weeks on his left knee due to the injury. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked...
Griswold set to open year two of Wallace era at Exira/EHK
(Griswold) -- Griswold opens year two of the Chase Wallace era on Friday night when they travel to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. “Practice has been very energetic,” Coach Wallace said. “We’re having a very good turnout, and the guys seem enthused. I think getting that losing streak off our back to end the season (last year) is really big for the guys. They got a feel for how good it feels to get that win, and we’re using that as motivation this year to push for more of that feeling.”
Dorothy Bozwell, 89, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Southwest Valley eyeing another 1-0 performance on KMA Video Stream
(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley football program enters every game with the mission of going 1-0. They have some new faces in the lineup, but the expectation is the same heading into their season opener with Central Decatur is no different. "There's excitement this year," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "We...
Barbara L. Davis, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral Home 405 W. Thomas Ave - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
John Mullenix, 64 of Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Memorials:Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Nebraska City softball off to fine start guided by senior leaders
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball is off to a fine 3-1 start, including a strong Saturday performance. “They did really good,” Coach Amy VonFeldt told KMA Sports. “They’re very resilient.”. That resiliency has been on full display in two of their first four games, scoring four...
Former Harlan basketball coach Lansing passes
(KMAland) -- Former Harlan basketball coach Dave Lansing has passed away. Lansing won 434 games in 33 years between Mount Pleasant and Harlan, taking the Cyclones to the state tournament in 1984. Lansing is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame along with his...
