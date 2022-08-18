(Griswold) -- Griswold opens year two of the Chase Wallace era on Friday night when they travel to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. “Practice has been very energetic,” Coach Wallace said. “We’re having a very good turnout, and the guys seem enthused. I think getting that losing streak off our back to end the season (last year) is really big for the guys. They got a feel for how good it feels to get that win, and we’re using that as motivation this year to push for more of that feeling.”

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO