QB Aaron Rodgers meets with Packers' receivers a day after heavy criticism

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted his group of young receivers on Tuesday, calling them out for "a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions" and "running the wrong route," among other things. On Wednesday, the future Hall-of-Famer hashed things out with the group.

"A day after Rodgers expressed his frustration with the group, they were instructed to report to the quarterback meeting room at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found all three quarterbacks plus the key members of the offensive coaching staff who work directly on the passing game in the room. Rodgers did not call the meeting, but he spoke extensively during it, according to several participants," ESPN's Rob Demovsky wrote. "'It was just really giving us advice," rookie wideout Samori Toure said. "Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It's just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up."

According to Demovsky, Samori Toure went on to have "perhaps his best practice of camp" on Wednesday, hauling in a 50-yard touchdown heave from Jordan Love and also grabbing a two-point conversion.

"Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees," rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs said.

The Packers projected depth chart shows holdovers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb joined by veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins, who has had a notorious injury history. Cobb and Lazard reportedly talked at Wednesday morning's meeting as well.

Lazard, who is expected to start the season as Rodgers' number one target, set career highs in targets (60), receptions (40), receiving yards (513) and receiving touchdowns (8) during the 2021 season.