ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

University of Evansville set to launch new construction program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is launching a new construction management program in Fall 2023. According to UE officials applications for the new program are now open. Civil Engineering Program Assistant Professor, Dr. Hyunsoung Park, says applicants don’t have to have any prior knowledge of construction to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

American Heritage Riverboat to make additional stops in Evansville this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials, along with American Crusie Lines, have announced additional riverboat stops in Evansville throughout the fall. As we first reported in July, Visit Evansville leaders told us riverboat tours will once again make stops in Evansville. American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage docked at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hulman building went up in 1929. At 10 stories tall, the Art Deco stood out in the skyline, a downtown highlight. In 2022, after seeing most of the rooms in the building vacant for some time, it’s seen better days. “Really it started...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida

SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#Wfie#K12#Education#College#Evansville
14news.com

Charity to give home furnishings to western Kentucky tornado survivors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State charity is providing home furnishings for people who lost their homes in December’s tornadoes. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is using a temporary warehouse space in Owensboro to prepare its supplies for what it calls “House in a Box,” a sort of starter kit for survivors of December’s tornadoes to make their houses feel more like a home.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. It all happened before 1. A house explosion in Wabash County, Illinois left one man dead and another seriously hurt. This happened just nine days after a house exploded in Evansville, leaving three dead and one injured. A fiery...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC board discusses new budget plan for 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Schools Corporation held a meeting earlier Monday evening. This week’s agenda included a number of items for the school board to consider, such as adult meal prices, extracurricular expenses, and the capital project plans budget. For 2023, EVSC officials say they plan...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car flipped in Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
WABASH COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Daviess Co. Search and Rescue Team holds demonstration at Panther Creek

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Search and Rescue Team held a demonstration on Tuesday. Officials say team members are trained in search and rescue techniques and perform the majority of searches in Daviess County, but may assist surrounding communities as well. The team’s job is to work to find people in distress.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Employee housing coming to Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say construction has started on a new $6.7 million employee housing project. It’s named Compass Commons. The building will be able to house up to 136 team members. Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1. Chase Jones, Tecumseh: The senior running back had four touchdowns in the Braves’ 49-12 victory over North Daviess. Jones had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, two rushing, and one receiving touchdown for 242 total yards in the first half. Tecumseh will host Pike Central at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several hour standoff over in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire authorities say they will be radio testing for the next month or so. They say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of the field testing with Trott Communications and Motorola. The radios will be replacing...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy