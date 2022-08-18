NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, and Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, lost their seats. Maloney lost to her longtime colleague, Rep. Jerry Nadler, who became her rival as their longtime Manhattan congressional districts were merged. Jones lost a packed primary in Manhattan and Brooklyn to Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump.

