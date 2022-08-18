ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, and Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, lost their seats. Maloney lost to her longtime colleague, Rep. Jerry Nadler, who became her rival as their longtime Manhattan congressional districts were merged. Jones lost a packed primary in Manhattan and Brooklyn to Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Democrats win special congressional election in New York’s 19th district

Democrats beat expectations when Pat Ryan won a special election in New York’s 19th district, defeating a well-known Republican in a race many thought would be easier for Republicans.The seat opened up when Governor Kathy Hochul named Antonio Delgado to be her lieutenant governor. Mr Delgado had flipped the seat in 2018 as part of Democrats’ midterm blue wave. New York’s 19th district is one of the swingiest and includes counties like Ulster, Dutchess and Columbia. It voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, Donald Trump in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2016.Mr Ryan, an executive for Ulster County, is...
Society
