Public Safety

Father vows to uncover ‘whole truth’ over daughter’s death at water park

By Emily Pennink
 5 days ago

The distraught father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his “fight for the truth” on what would have been her 12th birthday.

Kyra Hill had dreams of playing football for Manchester United women’s team before the tragedy at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor , Berkshire , on August 6.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.

On Thursday, Kyra’s father Leonard Hill said the family are “going through every parent’s worst nightmare”.

He said: “I will not stop until we uncover the whole truth as to what happened to Kyra and why she apparently drowned amid trained staff.”

She genuinely cared for everyone, big or small, old or young. She was pure in heart, mind, thoughts and action

Leonard Hill, Kyra's father

He wanted to “put the record straight” that the 11-year-old had not been playing on inflatables and was swimming in the area designated for swimming.

Paying tribute to his daughter, Mr Hill said: “Kyra was a beautiful, courageous, determined, happy and loving girl.

“She genuinely cared for everyone, big or small, old or young. She was pure in heart, mind, thoughts and action.

“She stood for what was true and right and was a natural leader. Popular amongst her peers, friends and family.

“She loves football and was determined to be a professional player for Man United women’s team. She would never miss a training session or a match.”

Mr Hill said the family miss her “very much” and they are “deeply disturbed, distraught and broken by what was allowed to happen to her at the Liquid Leisure Windsor.”

He added: “We feel let down by Liquid Leisure.

“Kyra would have been celebrating her 12th birthday today, which now she will miss. We have instead gained an unexpected angel.

“We will fight for the truth and get justice for our little girl, just as she would have fought for people she loved.”

Serious injury lawyers Jill Greenfield and Harvinder Kaur, of Fieldfisher, are representing the family.

Ms Kaur confirmed the local authority is investigating what happened and an inquest will open at Reading Coroner’s Court.

Ms Greenfield said: “Our focus is to support the family to navigate the legal process and find out how this could ever have happened to a young girl who was simply celebrating her friend’s birthday.”

Previously, Thames Valley Police said Kyra’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Following the tragedy, Liquid Leisure closed the aqua assault course for the rest of the week “out of respect” for Kyra’s family.

On Monday, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said the attraction should not reopen yet on health and safety grounds.

Liquid Leisure must show it has reduced the risk of drowning before business can resume, it said.

Liquid Leisure said in a statement: “We are all devastated by the tragic incident which took place in the designated swimming area of our lake and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities and the ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when we can.”

Barbara Douglas
3d ago

happy birthday beautiful Kyra, May you n have a amazing Birthday with the 😇Angel's around youmy blessings prayers go to you and your family💜💛💚🧡

