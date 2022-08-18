ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Swedish gaming giant buys Lord of the Rings and Hobbit rights

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjbIo_0hLyXS6m00
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have a global release on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September.

The company that owns the rights to JRR Tolkien’s works, including The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, has been bought by the Swedish gaming firm Embracer Group, which has hinted it could make spin-off films based on popular characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn and Gollum.

Embracer has acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, the holding company that controls the intellectual property rights to films, video games, board games, merchandise, theme parks and stage productions relating to Tolkien’s two most famous literary franchises.

The deal also includes “matching rights” in other Middle-earth-related literary works authorised by the Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins – primarily The Silmarillion and The Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-earth – which were published after Tolkien’s death in 1973.

When the business was put up for sale by the Saul Zaentz Company, which acquired its rights from the heirs and estate of Tolkien and HarperCollins in 1976, it was expected that Amazon would buy it to build its own Middle-earth empire.

In 2017, Amazon paid $250m (£208m) for the rights to make a big budget prequel to Lord of the Rings, called Rings of Power, which is to have a global release on its Prime Video service on 2 September.

Amazon negotiated directly with Tolkien’s estate to make the series, as the original rights deal struck by Saul Zaentz in 1976 did not include control of making a TV series of more than eight episodes.

Embracer, which already holds the licence to publish board games and card games based on LOTR and The Hobbit after its acquisition of Asmodee Group earlier this year, says it is to open up more “transmedia opportunities” for the assets.

Middle-earth Enterprises has financial interests in future works including Rings of Power; the Warner Bros animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to be released in 2024; and Electronic Arts’ mobile game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.

A spokesperson for Embracer said: “Other opportunities include exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn and other characters from the literary works of JRR Tolkien, and continuing to provide new opportunities for fans to explore this fictive world through merchandising and other experiences.”

Embracer is primarily involved in making PC and console games. In May the company acquired the studio behind the Tomb Raider franchise and it has also been expanding its intellectual property portfolio into other media.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Peter Tanner obituary

Peter Tanner, my father, who has died aged 92, was a research physicist who worked on a number of significant technological innovations. Born in Poplar, east London, Peter was one of five children of Alex (nee Zanerra) and William Tanner, an estate agent, who had served in the Royal Artillery during the first world war. His mother’s tenacity during the stark days of the Depression saw her boys win scholarships to the Coopers’ Company school.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Zaentz
The Guardian

The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg

In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Harpercollins#Video Game#Swedish#Embracer Group#The Tolkien Estate#The Saul Zaentz Company#Rings Of Power
The Guardian

Alexander Dugin: who is Putin ally and apparent car bombing target?

On Saturday night, the violence that the ultranationalist Russian thinker Alexander Dugin had propagandised for decades suddenly entered his own life when his daughter was killed by a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow. With long hair and a grey-white beard, Dugin is arguably one of Russia’s most well-known...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

After six months of bloody and terrible war, what exactly does Putin want from Ukraine?

Nearly six months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is still widespread disagreement in the west on Vladimir Putin’s motives. This is of more than academic interest. If we do not agree why Putin decided to invade Ukraine and what he wants to achieve, we cannot define what would constitute victory or defeat for either of the warring sides and the contours of a possible endgame.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

413K+
Followers
95K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy