Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell All Part 2 Drops Major Mohamed and Yve Bombshell
"90 Day Fiancé" has given a shock update on Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano's relationship, revealing that he has been messaging other women.
'House of the Dragon' Star Steve Toussaint Addresses Racist Criticism
The Black actor called out viewers who have a problem with a person of color being a lead character on the "Game of Thrones" spin-off.
What Britney Spears Has Reportedly Paid Kevin Federline in Support, Alimony
Spears reportedly continues to pay alimony to her second husband, and father of her children, Federline.
What 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Cast Have Said About Babs Since Health News
My Big Fat Fabulous Life cast members have spoken out following the latest update on Babs Thore's health and her recovery from her stroke.
Ashley Parker Angel Reflects on Justin Timberlake Comparisons: 'Dark Period'
The former O-Town star discussed his stint as a solo pop star on the "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast this week.
Harry Makes Unexpected Cameo on Meghan Solo Podcast: 'That's a Great Vibe'
The prince made a surprise cameo during the first episode of Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" with guest Serena Williams looking at labels that "hold women back."
'RHOBH''s Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna Tell Online Trolls to Back Off Kids
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars called out people sending abusive messages to their children.
Holly Madison Was First Intimate With Hugh Hefner While 'Really Wasted'
"I just remember drinking so many vodka cranberries all night, because I was so nervous," Madison said of the fateful night out in Hollywood with Hefner.
Woman Vows to 'Stop Drinking' After Sending Voice Note to Liam Payne
"Please don't stop drinking ! We need to hear more of these !!" commented a user.
Meghan Never Felt 'Negative Connotation' Behind Ambition Until Royal Life
In a newly released episode of her podcast "Archetypes" Meghan explored how women are labelled as "ambitious" by society, with Serena Williams as a guest star.
Lil Pump Dragged for Acting Surprised Crowds in Japan Didn't Recognize Him
"I love it when famous people don't get recognized and you can clearly see it hurts their ego," said a commenter on TikTok.
