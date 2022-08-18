Read full article on original website
Futurity
Termite colonies mature like human cities
New research looks at the remarkably long lifespan of several Formosan subterranean termite colonies. The scientists learned that each termite colony may attempt different strategies to optimize their chances of survival and reproductive success. “Scientists have often observed ant and termite colonies during short periods of time to study fascinating...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Futurity
Ancient skulls may place human and Neandertal interbreeding
The facial structure of prehistoric skulls supports the hypothesis that much of the interbreeding between humans and Neandertals took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq. Previous research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. The...
Futurity
Language patterns reveal people’s hidden feelings about others
The language patterns a person uses in describing their feelings can reveal their true sentiments about other groups of people, researchers report. “There are times when people might lie about how they feel toward others for impression management concerns,” David Markowitz, an assistant professor in the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, says of the study.
Futurity
Black hole collisions may clarify how fast the universe is expanding
A black hole is usually where information goes to disappear—but scientists may have found a trick to use its last moments to tell us about the history of the universe. In a new study, two astrophysicists lay out a method for how to use pairs of colliding black holes to measure how fast our universe is expanding—and thus understand how the universe evolved, what it is made out of, and where it’s going.
Futurity
How animals with fantastic abilities inspire next-gen robots
Scientists are getting a lot of inspiration for new robots from the animal kingdom. In this episode of Berkeley Talks, Robert Full, a professor of integrative biology and founder of the Center for Interdisciplinary Biological Inspiration in Education and Research at the University of California, Berkeley, discusses how nature and its creatures—cockroaches, crabs, centipedes, geckos—inspire innovative design in all sorts of useful things, from bomb-detecting, stair-climbing robots to prosthetics and other medical equipment.
Futurity
Fly brains encode lack of bitterness in a ‘sweet’ way
A new imaging technique called trans-Tango(activity) reveals how specific neurons in brain circuits of fruit flies respond to stimuli such as sweet and bitter tastes. “These results show that the way fly brains encode the taste of food is more complex than we had anticipated,” says study author Nathaniel Snell, who earned his PhD in neuroscience from Brown University in 2021 and conducted the research as part of his thesis.
Futurity
1 part of the brain chooses between pain and profit
The ventral striatum in the brain plays a crucial role when it comes to choices about future pain versus future profit, researchers show in a recent article. Imagine having to choose over and over between what you enjoy doing and the pain that it might cause you, whether physical or emotional.
