A black hole is usually where information goes to disappear—but scientists may have found a trick to use its last moments to tell us about the history of the universe. In a new study, two astrophysicists lay out a method for how to use pairs of colliding black holes to measure how fast our universe is expanding—and thus understand how the universe evolved, what it is made out of, and where it’s going.

