Family Relationships

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
This Dad is Refusing to Pay for His Daughter’s School Supplies & His Reasoning is Surprisingly Justified

Reddit is rallying around a dad who won’t pay for school supplies for good reason. He took to the “AITA” forum to explain that his ex-wife recently took his daughter to buy all the back-to-school necessities. An important note: this ex-wife lives with her boyfriend (with whom she had an affair) and his daughter, who is around the same age as their child. “I make significantly more money than her, and I am happy to pay these costs as we share equal parenting time and I don’t want my daughter to go without something because of our new situation,” he explained....
Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Nurse’s boss sends ‘thank you’ note to woman’s husband after she made her work overtime

A nurse has sparked a debate about appropriate workplace etiquette after revealing that her boss wrote a letter to her husband, in which she thanked him for “sharing” his wife with the hospital where she works.In a viral post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, user u/SolitudeWeeks shared an image of the handwritten note her boss reportedly sent her husband after she had worked overtime at the hospital for the past several months. She explained that mandatory overtime at her job is “supposed to be heavily fined” but the fines were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then,...
