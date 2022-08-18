William Syms, Ph.D. passionate about equity for marginalized groups. Rocklin, Calif.- The Sierra College Board of Trustees recently appointed Dr. William Syms as the new Executive Dean of Student Equity and Completion. Dr. Syms comes to Sierra College from Pasadena City College where he has served most recently as an academic administrator in the Non-Credit Division and TRIO Programs as well as faculty teaching First Year Seminar courses.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO