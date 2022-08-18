Read full article on original website
Related
rosevilletoday.com
🌹Roseville State of the City Address this Friday at West Park High School
Roseville, Calif.- This Friday, August 26th at 10:00 am, the Roseville 2022 State of the City speech will take place at the beautifully, modern West Park High School. FREE to attend, the State of the City will feature Roseville’s Mayor Krista Bernasconi and City Manager Dominick Casey sharing the current success.
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival this Saturday August 27th
FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community. Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!. Billed as a festival that showcases the...
rosevilletoday.com
Sierra College’s Executive Dean of Student Equity and Completion
William Syms, Ph.D. passionate about equity for marginalized groups. Rocklin, Calif.- The Sierra College Board of Trustees recently appointed Dr. William Syms as the new Executive Dean of Student Equity and Completion. Dr. Syms comes to Sierra College from Pasadena City College where he has served most recently as an academic administrator in the Non-Credit Division and TRIO Programs as well as faculty teaching First Year Seminar courses.
rosevilletoday.com
Artificial Grass Depots
Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Comments / 0