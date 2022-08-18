ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kool AM

Spirit Halloween Haunting Massive Retail Space In Augusta

Even though we are still in the middle of summer, a sure sign that fall, and all of the fall holidays, is on the way is the arrival of the Spirit Halloween stores. For those who don't know, Spirit Halloween is a chain of pop-up stores that are open from September through October. They sell everything you need for Halloween. We mean EVERYTHING!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monmouth, ME
State
Maine State
Monmouth, ME
Business
City
Augusta, ME
City
Portland, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Business
Kool AM

More Than 50 Cows Survived a Scary Fire at a Gorham Dairy Farm

A Gorham family is grieving the loss of several of their dairy cows, as well as their barn after a scary fire in Gorham Tuesday night. In cases like this, I guess you focus on the positive. At least 50 cows survived the fire at the Flaggy Meadow Farm because they were out in the pasture when it started. None of the people on the farm were injured. And firefighters were able to limit the fire to the barn, so two houses and several outbuildings on the property weren't damaged.
GORHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Linus Business#Italian
Kool AM

Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?

We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
FREEPORT, ME
Kool AM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Kool AM

Why in the Heck is This Local Wal-Mart Selling Connecticut T-Shirts?

We all shop at Wal Mart. It's a huge part of our community but I noticed some peculiar recently and so did every body else. Right now they are selling something peculiar. Wal Mart in Auburn norming sells Maine state clothing. Whether it be t-shirts with the state name or college and university shirts, they're always promoting Maine, because that's where we are.
AUBURN, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Arrested & Charged With Murdering His Stepson

According to WGME 13, a Maine man has been taken into custody and charged in the death of his stepson. WGME is reporting that police responded to a residence on Intervale Avenue in the small Maine town of Mexico. Police responded to the address just before 1 in the afternoon on Saturday after reports of gunfire.
MEXICO, ME
Kool AM

32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash

One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy