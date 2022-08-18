LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - This time last year, the world's biggest central banks were united in getting the inflation story wrong. Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. central bank looks like it might manage a "soft landing" for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Recession worries are once again haunting markets. With euro zone business activity contracting for a second straight month in August, though slightly less than expected, investors are not in any mood to price in a potential upside.
NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect its chair Jerome Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year.
