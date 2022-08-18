New England fall foliage predictions 2022: Massachusetts colors expected later than usual, Yankee Magazine says

Read full article on original website
Related
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
Officials recommend new drought severity levels for Cape and Western Mass. as conditions continue to deteriorate
A drought in Massachusetts is not improving even after brief rainfalls this week offered some respite from brutal heat waves, officials involved in drought management said Tuesday morning before they recommended declaring more severe conditions in the west and on the Cape. Five out of the seven drought regions the...
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 6.89 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday....
John Bertolasio of Chicopee catches nearly 5-foot-long, record-breaking fish at Connecticut’s Long Sand Shoal
A Chicopee man was locked in a nearly two-hour battle reeling in a behemoth of catch at Connecticut’s Long Sand Shoal last Thursday, Connecticut Fish and Wildlife (CFW) officials said the fish may have broken a state record. John Bertolasio of Chicopee told CFW he used a dead eel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Massachusetts. This alert is in effect for West central Worcester County in central Massachusetts, Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts, Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts, Central Hampden County in western Massachusetts until 4:15 p.m.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With train tour, Charlie Baker, Rep. Richard Neal, head of Amtrak see work needed for Springfield and east-west rail
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s rail lines were once the crossroad of New England and for two hours yesterday — from Boston’s South Station to Union Station here — Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal and the head of Amtrak got a mile-by-mile look at what needs to be done to bring those rail connections back.
Massachusetts early voting starts this weekend ahead of Sept. 6 primary; Here are the schedules for Springfield, Worcester and Boston
Massachusetts residents can hit the polls starting this weekend as early voting gets underway ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. The early voting period spans Saturday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 2. All Massachusetts cities and towns can set their own early voting schedules, though weekend early voting hours are...
Two Massachusetts men drown in New Hampshire in separate incidents this weekend
A pair of Massachusetts men died Saturday in New Hampshire, drowning hours apart from each other in separate incidents, police said. In Bristol, 20 minutes west of Lake Winnipesaukee, a 19-year-old man died while swimming in Profile Falls, a swim hole on the Smith River. New Hampshire State Police said...
Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility
Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If fall brings COVID surge, when should schools mandate masks, require testing? Coalition wants prevention plan in place
Massachusetts K-12 students and staff should be tested for COVID-19 before classes resume in September, while government, education and business leaders should outline clear plans for when mask mandates would be triggered if another surge builds, a group of public health experts, labor leaders and community organizers said Monday. Most...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester and Franklin counties
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of four Massachusetts counties until 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according the National Weather Service, including Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties. The weather agency warned that winds could reach an excess of 60 miles-per-hour and quarter-sized hail could fall. A Doppler radar...
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, 2 $100,000 prizes won at liquor stores Monday
There were more than 700 Massachusetts State Lottery prizes won Monday, including a $1 million prize. The $1 million prize was from the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Pumpy’s Liquor in Malden, which is located at 271 Highland Ave. There were also two $100,000...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0