Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
Ascension Borgess names new president and CEO of Southwest Michigan region
KALAMAZOO, MI — Ascension Michigan recently announced that Dr. Thomas Rohs has taken over as the new president and CEO of the faith-based hospital network’s southwest region. In addition to overseeing Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home
Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
As Great Lakes Shipping Co. Sits Empty, The Memories Still Flow
It's funny about places that are gone and a part of history; some places just evoke stronger emotions than others. Such is the case with the Great Lakes Shipping Company, which had about a forty-year run on the west side of Kalamazoo, just west of the Western Michigan University campus, at 4525 West KL Avenue.
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
Traveling exhibit from NASA comes to the Coloma Public Library
COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - The Coloma Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibit from NASA. It’s called From Our Town to the Moon, Mars and Beyond. After writing a grant, the library was one of eight other libraries in the country chosen to host the exhibit. The exhibit features...
$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
Several traffic alerts in place Monday in Michiana
Entrepreneur showcase spotlights women-owned businesses in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Women-owned businesses shared the spotlight at a local business showcase in South Bend!. C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. hosted the event inside the Rio Park events building Tuesday afternoon. More than 40 Michiana women-owned businesses highlighted their product lines, services, and more. The...
Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
Deputies: Child drowned in private pond near Vicksburg
A child drowned in a pond near Vicksburg on Sunday, deputies say.
