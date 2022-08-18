ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Simple new method found that destroys ‘forever chemicals’

Scientists have developed a new process that causes two major classes of harmful “forever chemicals” to break down, leaving behind only benign end products.Researchers, including those from Northwestern University in the US, said the “simple” new technique could be a “powerful solution” for disposing of these chemicals linked to dangerous health effects in humans, livestock and the environment.Current methods aimed at destroying these chemicals involve high temperatures and pressures, scientists said.In the new technique, described in the journal Science on Thursday, researchers captialised on the “Achilles’ heel” of these chemicals to develop a solution potentially more practical for widespread...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Researchers discover bacterial compound that can cure a person of food allergies - but it tastes so bad it will be hard to convince people to take it

Scientists have discovered a potential cure for food allergies, but still have one remaining hurdle to clear - the compound at the center of the treatment smells and tastes disgusting. Researchers from the University of Chicago are searching for an answer. A team found that 'polymeric micelles' were able to...
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
BGR.com

Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued

Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
FOOD SAFETY
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about amphetamine addiction

Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns

King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FOOD SAFETY

