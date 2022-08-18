Read full article on original website
Simple new method found that destroys ‘forever chemicals’
Scientists have developed a new process that causes two major classes of harmful “forever chemicals” to break down, leaving behind only benign end products.Researchers, including those from Northwestern University in the US, said the “simple” new technique could be a “powerful solution” for disposing of these chemicals linked to dangerous health effects in humans, livestock and the environment.Current methods aimed at destroying these chemicals involve high temperatures and pressures, scientists said.In the new technique, described in the journal Science on Thursday, researchers captialised on the “Achilles’ heel” of these chemicals to develop a solution potentially more practical for widespread...
'Forever Chemicals' Found In Cookware, Cosmetics Linked To Liver Cancer: Study
Arecent study has revealed a concerning connection between the most prevalent type of liver cancer and some man-made chemicals found in industrial items, often known as "forever chemicals." It is reportedly the first study in humans to precisely relate liver cancer to "forever chemical" exposure. The term "forever chemicals" refer...
Researchers discover bacterial compound that can cure a person of food allergies - but it tastes so bad it will be hard to convince people to take it
Scientists have discovered a potential cure for food allergies, but still have one remaining hurdle to clear - the compound at the center of the treatment smells and tastes disgusting. Researchers from the University of Chicago are searching for an answer. A team found that 'polymeric micelles' were able to...
Urgent warning as certain kitchen utensils could ‘quadruple your cancer risk’
PEOPLE who have an increased exposure to certain kitchen utensils could quadruple their risk of cancer, experts have warned. Researchers found that so-called 'forever chemicals' are lurking on pots, pans, spoons and other household items. The chemicals, the experts at the University of Southern California (USC) said, can increase your...
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away
Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled
Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued
Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
Rainwater is no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth, due to 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer, study suggests
PFAS are nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they last so long without breaking down. That's made them pervasive in rainwater and soils.
Medical News Today
What to know about amphetamine addiction
Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
FOXBusiness
King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns
King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Popular beverage sold at Costco and used in Starbucks urgently recalled over fears it could make you sick
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
Rainwater is not safe to drink anymore due to 'forever chemicals'
Have you ever wondered about the taste of rainwater? Well, it might be tasty or not, but a new study suggests that it's definitely unsafe to drink, even in remote areas of the world. A new study conducted by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich suggests that rainwater contains...
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
