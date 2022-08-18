Scientists have developed a new process that causes two major classes of harmful “forever chemicals” to break down, leaving behind only benign end products.Researchers, including those from Northwestern University in the US, said the “simple” new technique could be a “powerful solution” for disposing of these chemicals linked to dangerous health effects in humans, livestock and the environment.Current methods aimed at destroying these chemicals involve high temperatures and pressures, scientists said.In the new technique, described in the journal Science on Thursday, researchers captialised on the “Achilles’ heel” of these chemicals to develop a solution potentially more practical for widespread...

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO