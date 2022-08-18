ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over $20,000 Raised for Family of Montgomery County Uber Driver, Nesredin Esleiman, Killed While Working Earlier This Month

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Wbaltv.com

Police investigate killing of 5-year-old child in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Detectives are investigating the death of a child in Capitol Heights as a homicide, Prince George's County police said. County police said Capitol Heights police officers were called Thursday to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street for an unresponsive child. Police said Pradeline Delinois, 5,...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Police say man charged in Reston rape may be serial offender

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the man who they say broke into a Reston woman’s apartment Sunday night and raped her, calling him a “predator” who targeted his victim and saying he may be responsible for other crimes. Anthony D. Agee, 22, has been charged...
RESTON, VA
alxnow.com

Robbery suspects allegedly threatened Alexandria Home Depot employee with pepper spray

Two Washington, D.C. men go to court next month after allegedly robbing the Home Depot and threatening an employee with pepper spray. On May 19, three suspects walked out of the Home Depot at 400 S. Pickett Street with $2,266.94 worth of power tools and other merchandise. Before they left the store, the three suspects were confronted by a loss prevention officer, according to a search warrant affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber#Shooting#Murder#Family Man#Violent Crime#Fox#Kiayon Strowbridge#Chesterfield Drive
WTOP

Capitol Heights 5-year-old was victim of a homicide, police say

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a child’s death last week as a homicide. The victim, identified as 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive Thursday by Capitol Heights police in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, just east of the D.C. line, police said in a statement Tuesday. Pradeline was later pronounced dead at a D.C. hospital.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Drivers indicted for roles in two separate fatal crashes, police say

The drivers in two separate fatal crashes have been indicted by Montgomery County grand juries, Montgomery County police announced Monday. Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville was driving a Ford-F250 on Aug. 11, 2020, when he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring. He fled the scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects

SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
SUITLAND, MD
WJLA

Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

1 dead in Suitland double shooting, Prince George's Co. police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A shooting in Prince George's County has left one man dead and another in the hospital, police said. Officers were called to Silver Hill Road near Silver Park Drive in Suitland around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found two men shot multiple times. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said one of the men has died from his injuries. The other man remains in the hospital. The severity of his injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of Missing 14-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Ter. Metho...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment

A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
RESTON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
fox5dc.com

2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; trains delayed

WASHINGTON - Two people were stabbed police say at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW Tuesday afternoon. D.C. police said the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. and when officers arrived at the station, a male victim was found unconscious and not breathing. The second victim, a woman, was also hurt and authorities say she has non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy