Over $20,000 Raised for Family of Montgomery County Uber Driver, Nesredin Esleiman, Killed While Working Earlier This Month

WJLA
After online chat, Va. man rents motel room for officer posing as 15-year-old girl: police
Montgomery County, Md. — A 34-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Maryland and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl, Montgomery County police said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Jose Jimenez of McLean, Va., initiated...
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate killing of 5-year-old child in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Detectives are investigating the death of a child in Capitol Heights as a homicide, Prince George's County police said. County police said Capitol Heights police officers were called Thursday to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street for an unresponsive child. Police said Pradeline Delinois, 5,...
WTOP
Police say man charged in Reston rape may be serial offender
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the man who they say broke into a Reston woman’s apartment Sunday night and raped her, calling him a “predator” who targeted his victim and saying he may be responsible for other crimes. Anthony D. Agee, 22, has been charged...
alxnow.com
Robbery suspects allegedly threatened Alexandria Home Depot employee with pepper spray
Two Washington, D.C. men go to court next month after allegedly robbing the Home Depot and threatening an employee with pepper spray. On May 19, three suspects walked out of the Home Depot at 400 S. Pickett Street with $2,266.94 worth of power tools and other merchandise. Before they left the store, the three suspects were confronted by a loss prevention officer, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WTOP
bethesdamagazine.com
Drivers indicted for roles in two separate fatal crashes, police say
The drivers in two separate fatal crashes have been indicted by Montgomery County grand juries, Montgomery County police announced Monday. Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville was driving a Ford-F250 on Aug. 11, 2020, when he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring. He fled the scene, according to police.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf
A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced. Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer...
New Information Released By Police In Prince George's County On Suspect Wanted For Murder
A man charged with the murder of a DC man is on the run, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say. Randy McFail, 32, is accused of killing Robert Earl Price, 22, earlier this month in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police say. Price...
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WUSA
1 dead in Suitland double shooting, Prince George's Co. police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A shooting in Prince George's County has left one man dead and another in the hospital, police said. Officers were called to Silver Hill Road near Silver Park Drive in Suitland around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found two men shot multiple times. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said one of the men has died from his injuries. The other man remains in the hospital. The severity of his injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Ter. Metho...
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
NBC Washington
‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment
A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)
Two men were found shot inside of a building in Prince George's County shortly before sunrise, authorities say. Police located the victims inside of the building in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road shortly after 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Both men were...
fox5dc.com
2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; trains delayed
WASHINGTON - Two people were stabbed police say at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW Tuesday afternoon. D.C. police said the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. and when officers arrived at the station, a male victim was found unconscious and not breathing. The second victim, a woman, was also hurt and authorities say she has non-life-threatening injuries.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Suspect Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Sixth District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
