Over $20,000 Raised for Family of Montgomery County Uber Driver, Nesredin Esleiman, Killed While Working Earlier This Month

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A shooting in Prince George's County has left one man dead and another in the hospital, police said. Officers were called to Silver Hill Road near Silver Park Drive in Suitland around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found two men shot multiple times. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said one of the men has died from his injuries. The other man remains in the hospital. The severity of his injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO