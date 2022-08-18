Read full article on original website
Nick Saban contract extension could be his last with Alabama football
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban got a contract extension through the 2029 season and it may end up being his last with the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban is back to being the highest-paid coach in college football after signing a contract extension with Alabama football until 2030. According to...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban’s reason for scrimmage dissatisfaction
No football team and no college football player has ever played a perfect game. That fact does not deter Alabama football coach, Nick Saban from being a perfectionist. What separates Saban from other perfectionists is that he does not focus on outcomes. Saban knows positive outcomes are the byproduct of,...
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
Alabama football: Wild historical stat says Crimson Tide will get upset by Texas
Alabama football is seen as a big favorite over Texas in their matchup this year, but a random historical stat could give the Longhorns hope. Alabama is the national title favorite. They’re expected to roll through the SEC to another College Football Playoff bid. They’re the juggernaut out for blood after just missing out on a national title last season.
Alabama Picks Up Four-Star 2023 DL Commitment
Edric Hill hails from North Kansas City High School and is the seventh defensive commitment for the Crimson Tide's 2023 class.
All Things CW: 5 Things About the 2022 Crimson Tide No One's Talking About
Alabama could significantly improve in some important statistical areas, the Tide is poised for another great NFL draft, and 5 things that got our attention this week.
QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr. among six players from No. 1 Alabama selected to preseason AP All-America teams
NEW YORK (AP) — QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr. among six players from No. 1 Alabama selected to preseason AP All-America teams. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
