‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere Ever With Nearly 10 Million Viewers
“House of the Dragon,” HBO’s nearly $200 million attempt to franchise “Game of Thrones” with a blockbuster prequel spinoff, secured 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in its Sunday night premiere, the network said Monday. It marked the largest audience for any new...
George Lopez Joins Growing Group of Comedians Suing Pandora for Copyright Payments (Exclusive)
A wave of comedians’ copyright cases with the potential to seriously boost streaming royalties gained more clout Tuesday when George Lopez added his name to the list of comics seeking compensation from Pandora, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Lopez joins a growing host of comedians including Lewis Black and Andrew...
SAG-AFTRA Board Approves New Agreement With AMPTP Limiting Exclusivity in TV Contracts
The national board of SAG-AFTRA approved a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Saturday, which will limit exclusivity in television actors’ contracts. The vote was almost unanimous, with 95.5% in favor of the measure. The new deal will markedly cut down the...
Italy’s I Wonder Pictures Boards Finnish ‘Super Pitch-Black’ Comedy ‘The Player’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s I Wonder Pictures has boarded Finnish comedy “The Player” as a co-producer ahead of its bow at Haugesund’s industry sidebar New Nordic Films. The company will also handle local distribution. The project is directed by Teemu Nikki and produced by It’s Alive Films’ Jani Pösö. “I consider Teemu Nikki as one of the best European directors. He is brilliant, prolific and always surprising,” Andrea Romeo, I Wonder Pictures’ general manager and head of acquisitions, told Variety. “I think that his cinema will be increasingly appreciated in the world, as well as in Italy. His movies always talk about important issues, keeping a perfect balance between black comedy...
Meghan Markle Launches Spotify Podcast With Serena Williams as Her First Guest
Meghan Markle on Tuesday launched her new podcast on Spotify, with her friend, tennis star Serena Williams, as her first guest. In the premiere episode of “Archetypes,” the women discuss “the double standard women face when they are labeled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life, as well as how they are perceived,” according to a logline from Spotify. “This premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace, and the way in which these archetypes affect all of us.”
‘The Glee Project’ Contestants Say ‘a Lot of Trauma’ Came From Reality Series: ‘It Was Abuse, Whether They Thought It Was or Wasn’t’
There was a time when “Glee” dominated pop culture, and as a result, a reality competition spinoff was briefly in the spotlight as well. But, according to some of the contestants on “The Glee Project,” that spinoff series actually fostered “a lot of trauma.”. In...
How to Watch the ‘Cinderella’ Reunion With Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg: Is It Streaming?
ABC is bringing fans a lovely night this week, with a reunion of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” coming on Tuesday. But if you miss it live, don’t worry. It’s definitely possible to watch it again elsewhere. Back in 1997, “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” came as...
‘Purple Hearts’ Enters Netflix All-Time Films List, Passing ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Unforgivable’
Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, has entered the streamer’s Most Popular Films List, ranking at seventh. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie tells the story of Cassie Salazar (Carson) and Luke Morrow (Galitzine), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they get married purely for the financial benefits that come with their union. Luke is about to deploy for The Marines when he meets Cassie, an aspiring musician with very liberal views. First they clash in an argument over their political leanings, but when Cassie asks an old friend of hers to get married so that she can actually afford the insulin she needs in order to live for diabetes, Luke steps in when Frankie (Chosen Jacobs) declines Cassie’s offer.
‘Glass Onion': Netflix Sets December Release Date, Reveals New Images for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel (Photos)
Netflix has just revealed new images from the highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel (once again starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc) and unveiled the global Netflix release date – December 23. The film will also be released in select theaters on a to be announced date, with details on that coming soon.
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Becomes Series’ Most-Watched Episode Since 2017
The series finale of “Better Call Saul” was the most-watched episode on AMC since 2017, delivering 2.7 million viewers according to Nielsen Live+3 Ratings, and the epic conclusion saw four times the first-day streaming viewership of the Season 6 premiere on AMC+. “Better Call Saul” remains the top...
ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Wins Monday’s Ratings Crown in a Snoozy Primetime Battle
The long-running reality series was broadcast’s highest-rated and most-watched title of the night. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” snagged Monday night’s highest ratings in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic (0.8) and the largest overall audience with 3.3 million total viewers. But overall, it was a quiet night in both ratings and viewership.
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Trailer: Bloom Isn’t Holding Back Anymore (Video)
Bloom Peters is just about done with restraining herself and her powers — and her friends are more than happy to help her out along the way. In a new trailer for Netflix’s Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga,” the fairies are more powerful — and perhaps more reckless — than ever.
‘Reboot’ Trailer: Awkwardness Abounds as Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key Reunite for First Time in Years (Video)
In the trailer for Steven Levitan’s “Reboot,” which Hulu released Tuesday, Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key’s characters have an extremely awkward off-set reunion in Hulu’s comedy about a revived sitcom. The duo, who were an item 20 years ago on the series-within-a-series “Step Right Up,”...
‘The Murdochs: Empire of Influence’ Original Series Gets September Premiere Date on CNN (Video)
“The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” an original series detailing the world’s most powerful media family and their complicated history, will air on CNN this fall. The original series, which was initially set to debut on CNN+ before the service’s cancellation, will debut with a two-episode premiere Sunday, Sept. 25.
Allison Janney Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for Netflix Action Film ‘Lou’ (Video)
Of all the actors in recent months and years who have tried transforming into John Wick in punishing, stylized action movies, Allison Janney in her new film “Lou” may be the most surprising transformation yet. Janney leads the Netflix action movie “Lou” that also stars Jurnee Smollett and...
