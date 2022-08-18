ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks for first time since PED suspension

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. faced the media for the first time since being suspended for PEDs, apologizing while holding firm on his skin infection excuse. Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t suit up for the Padres for a long time after receiving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. San Diego, which came in leading Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games for the NL’s third wild card spot, lost for the sixth time in 10 games. Clevinger (4-5) was facing the Guardians for the second time since they traded him to San Diego in a nine-player deal during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The right-hander made his season debut against in the opener of a doubleheader at Cleveland on May 4 and got a no-decision in San Diego’s 5-4 victory.
Brian Cashman tests faith of Yankees fans again with Jordan Montgomery comments

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says that he has zero regrets trading Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. The New York Yankees were among the most active teams at the trade deadline, but were they a bit too active? They brought in outfielder Andrew Benintendi, starting pitcher Frankie Montas, and relief pitcher Scott Effross to bolster their respective positions. But, the team decided to move on from pitcher Jordan Montgomery, trading him to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is still recovering from a foot injury.
