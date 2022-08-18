Read full article on original website
Cub Repoter: Finn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
Birdsell Mansion, Kamm and Schellinger Brewery on 10 Most Endangered list
Two St. Joseph County properties are on Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered landmarks. The Birdsell Mansion is on the list for the first time, but the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery was also on last year's list. 10 Most Endangered in 2022:. Birdsell Mansion, South Bend. Kamm and...
South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
Interurban Trolley offering free rides to students for 2022-2023 school year
ELKHART, Ind. - The Interurban Trolley is offering free rides to K-12 students on its fixed routes this school year. The program, an extension of the Free K-12 Summer Travel Program, lets students rid for free from now until at least August 31, 2023. To get a free ride on...
JT's Tavern in Mishawaka turns around the reputation of its location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- If you’re looking for a new place to enjoy food and drinks, play table games, and listen to live music, you’re in luck because JT’s Tavern wants you to come on in. “We’d really like to fill that local spot where you can just...
Former NDWBB player looking to build mixed-use development with affordable housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball player is looking to help build up downtown with a mixed-use development that would include a retail space and dozens of apartments for low income households. On Monday night, the city approved a tax abatement for the mixed-use development...
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 23 - 30
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
Early in-person voting opportunity for members of Starke County
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Starke County Election Board has officially set early voting hours ahead of the November midterm election. In person voting will now be at the Starke County Courthouse from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. New hours begin on October 12 and last...
Van Buren-Cass District Health Department to host a car seat safety check
HARTFORD, Mich. -- The Van Buren-Cass District Health Department will be holding a car seat safety check. On Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. you can get your child's car seat installed properly along with tips on car safety for free at the Hartford Fire Department.
Proposal for animal race track denied by Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A proposal for an outdoor horse racing track on County Road 14 has been denied by the Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals. While the choice can still be appealed, the track was denied after board members said that the proposed plan did not account for accommodations to local residents, traffic and parking.
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
Man charged in double murder in South Bend
St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
Travis Tritt comes to The Lerner December 8
ELKHART, Ind. - Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt will perform at The Lerner Theatre on December 8. Tickets for his tour go on sale on August 26. Tritt released his latest album, Set in Stone, this year. Friends of The Lerner members get early access to tickets starting at...
Man arrested in South Bend man's murder arrested in Elkhart County for rape, burglary
ELKHART, Ind. - A man accused of murder in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour is being held at the Elkhart County Jail on rape and burglary charges for an incident on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Antonio White, 23, was arrested on the following charges:. Rape with...
Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
