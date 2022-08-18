ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Cub Repoter: Finn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 23 - 30

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bend Cubs#Online Auction#Jerseys#Intrepid#Fallen Heroes Fund
abc57.com

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Early in-person voting opportunity for members of Starke County

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Starke County Election Board has officially set early voting hours ahead of the November midterm election. In person voting will now be at the Starke County Courthouse from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. New hours begin on October 12 and last...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man charged in double murder in South Bend

St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
abc57.com

Travis Tritt comes to The Lerner December 8

ELKHART, Ind. - Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt will perform at The Lerner Theatre on December 8. Tickets for his tour go on sale on August 26. Tritt released his latest album, Set in Stone, this year. Friends of The Lerner members get early access to tickets starting at...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy